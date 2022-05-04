 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska men's basketball adds Elkhorn South's Henry Burt as a walk-on

Nebraska added Elkhorn South’s Henry Burt as a walk-on in the 2022 class on Wednesday.

Burt, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 12.5 points and six rebounds per game during his senior season.

He joins the program after former Husker walk-ons Jace Piatkowski and Jackson Cronin entered the transfer portal this offseason.

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, https://twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

