Nebraska men's basketball adds game against Doane
  • Updated
The Huskers have scheduled a game against Doane University, an NAIA program out of Crete, on Thursday, the program announced Tuesday.

The game, set for 6 p.m. on BTN+, will replace NU's canceled matchup with Florida A&M.

It will be the first regular-season meeting between the programs in over a century. Nebraska defeated Doane 57-3 on Jan. 3, 1900. The teams have met twice in exhibition play since then, including a 91-63 Husker win in 2019.

