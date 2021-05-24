Nebraska men's basketball adds Shannan Lum as recruiting coordinator

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men’s basketball team created a new position within its program and blazed a new trail in one hire.

NU coach Fred Hoiberg announced on Monday the addition of Shannan Lum to the Husker staff as a recruiting coordinator. The 24-year-old Lum is the second woman to hold such a role at a power conference program, and the first of Asian-American and Pacific Islander descent.

Lum, who will earn $36,000 per year in the role, spent the past two seasons inside the California women’s basketball program as the director of video. Before that, she was an intern for the Stanford women’s basketball program, and a manager for St. John’s men’s program, where she got to know current Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih.

“Shannan brings experience working for both the Pac-12 and Big East programs, and she provides our staff another valuable perspective. Her background in coaching and operations will enhance our basketball staff in game preparation as well,” Hoiberg said. “When we evaluated our entire program following the season, we wanted to enhance player development as well as look for opportunities to take advantage of the changing recruiting landscape. The addition of Shannan to our staff is another step in the process as we look for ways to elevate our program.”