Nebraska men's basketball could see Sam Griesel as a possible transfer option

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men’s basketball team may not enjoy many advantages after its third-straight 20-loss season, but the Huskers can, at the very least, start looking now for players in the transfer portal.

One name, who just entered portal Tuesday night, jumps out: Sam Griesel.

The former Lincoln East and North Dakota State star — who was first-team All-Summit League this season — averaged 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season for the Bison, who lost to South Dakota State in the Summit League title game. With a long Twitter post, Griesel entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Less than a day later, multiple transfer portal clearinghouses reported Griesel had heard from Nebraska, Creighton, Northwestern, Stanford, Penn State and Ohio State, among other schools.

But, according to a source, NU will be high enough on Griesel’s list that Nebraska gets an early look from the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder. Husker coach Fred Hoiberg has previously complimented Griesel’s game when NU beat NDSU in 2020 as part of the Golden Window event.

Griesel played point guard at times for the Bison and could, in theory, play some of that for Nebraska, as well. The Huskers will be in search of a point now that Alonzo Verge has exhausted his eligibility. But Griesel could play several other positions in the Huskers’ program, too, and may be a snug fit for the small forward spot if Bryce McGowens heads to the NBA.

Nebraska continues to await decisions from Trey McGowens, Derrick Walker and Lat Mayen on whether they intend to return for their additional COVID year of eligibility. Trevor Lakes has already entered his name into the transfer portal. Hoiberg could be making decisions with his coaching staff, as well; the Twitter account of his lead assistant, Matt Abdelmassih, is not currently live on the site.

