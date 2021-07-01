 Skip to main content
Nebraska men's basketball draws Auburn in Atlanta's 'Holiday Hoopsgiving' event
BASKETBALL

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland discuss how the Supreme Court decision could impact NIL with the NCAA. The crew also compares Nebraska baseball with the CWS teams and looks at some Husker basketball news as well.

LINCOLN — Nebraska men's basketball will play in an eight-team "Holiday Hoopsgiving" event in Atlanta on Dec. 11, squaring off against Auburn. 

The start time and TV info will be announced at a later date. Tickets will go on sale later this summer.

The game gives the Huskers nonconference tilts against teams from the ACC (NC State), Big 12 (Kansas State) and Big East (Creighton). NU will also play a charity game against Pac-12 squad Colorado. 

Auburn qualified for the Final Four in 2019, and likely would have been a high seed in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA tournament. Last season the Tigers finished 13-14. 

In other Holiday Hoopsgiving games — played at State Farm Arena — Clemson will face Drake, Georgia Tech will play LSU and Ole Miss will play Western Kentucky. 

Known scheduled Husker basketball games: 

Nov. 16: Creighton

Dec. 1: at NC State 

Dec. 11: Auburn in Atlanta 

Dec. 19: Kansas State 

