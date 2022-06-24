Nebraska men's basketball draws Boston College in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

LINCOLN - The Nebraska men's basketball team will host Boston College Nov. 30 as part of this season's ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the leagues announced Friday morning.
The Huskers last played - and beat - BC 71-62 as part of the 2017 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Eagles finished 13-20 overall last season - 6-14 in the ACC - and return three players who scored in double digits last season. In the last decade, Boston College has had a single winning season, a 19-16 campaign in 2017-2018.
Televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, the Challenge attempts, and usually succeeds, to pair Big Ten and ACC teams of comparable strength. Nebraska is 5-6 in the event, but has a three-game losing streak, including a controversial four-overtime loss at North Carolina State last season.
Nebraska now has five announced non-conference games for the 2022-2023 season: Boston College; the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend; and a Dec. 17 game in Kansas City's Sprint Center against Kansas State. NU will also play its annual rivalry game against Creighton -this year in Omaha - though a date hasn't been announced.
The rest of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge games for 2022:
Monday, November 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Northwestern
Tuesday, November 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, November 30
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska
