Nebraska men's basketball finalizes nonconference schedule

The Nebraska men's basketball team has a fully-finished and set schedule for the 2020-21 season, and it features a twist: A second straight game at rival Creighton.

In addition to the 20-game Big Ten slate, released Wednesday afternoon, NU plans to play seven nonconference games, starting with a Nov. 25 home game with McNeese State. The Huskers will tip-off at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

After its two previously-announced games against Saint Louis and San Francisco in the Golden Window event, Nebraska next plays Dec. 1 against South Dakota, followed by Florida A&M (Dec. 6), Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (Dec. 9) and the road game at Creighton.

NU's Big Ten slate begins Dec. 21, with a trip to Wisconsin.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.