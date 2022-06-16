 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Nebraska men's basketball learns Big Ten foes for 2022-2023

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN - The Nebraska men's basketball team gained a clearer picture of its Big Ten schedule Thursday when the league released its 2022-23 conference matchups.

In a 20-game Big Ten slate, the Huskers will play single home games at Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin. It will play single road games Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers. The Huskers went 2-9 against those opponents last season.

That leaves home-and-home matchups against Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland and Iowa. NU finished 2-7 against those opponents in 2021.

The Huskers will also play the ESPN invitational held in Orlando on Nov. 24, 25 and 27 as part of its non-conference schedule. Other participants include Florida State, Memphis, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Stanford and Siena. Kansas State will meet NU in Kansas City (Mo.) on Dec. 17.

The Big Ten will release dates and times for conference games later this summer.

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1021, twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Minkah Fitzpatrick becomes highest-paid safety in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert