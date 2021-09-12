Nebraska men's basketball put Shannan Lum on track for the NBA

“This is just too good of an opportunity to pass on,” Hoiberg said. “It’s part of the business. You’d never want to stand in the way of something that could be a life-changing decision for somebody.”

With Nebraska’s blessing, Lum started packing. Again. Before she left, she hugged each player on Thursday, which Hoiberg said was “very emotional” for the team. Freshman Bryce McGowens called Lum his “best friend” in his goodbye tweet. Alonzo Verge and Kobe Webster thanked Lum on Instagram for the goodbye cards she left them. And Athan Katsantonis, the grad assistant who will fill Lum’s shoes as recruiting coordinator, tweeted that “it’s hard to put into words” how much Lum helped him grow.

Lum considers Katsantonis a friend and an “amazing” replacement. She believes he would’ve worked for the Huskers full time after he graduated, anyway. Her departure simply hastened his promotion.

Lum won’t be able to see how Katsantonis settles into his new role. She’s busy apartment shopping and preparing for her first day in the NBA. She’ll act as Kidd’s “right hand” in her new role, and she’ll be involved with several aspects of the organization. But she hasn’t seen the Mavs’ organizational chart yet, which will help clarify her duties.