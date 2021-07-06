 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska men's basketball releases full nonconference schedule; Season opener is Nov. 9
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska men's basketball releases full nonconference schedule; Season opener is Nov. 9

Take a look back at the last five season of Nebraska men's basketball.

Nebraska men's basketball released its full nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.

After a pair of exhibition games, the Huskers will open the season Nov. 9 at home against Western Illinois, the former school of Husker point guard Kobe Webster.

The Huskers also announced home games against Sam Houston State (Nov. 12), Idaho State (Nov. 19) and Kennesaw State (Dec. 22). Nebraska will also host a multi-team event with games against Southern (Nov. 21), Tennessee State (Nov. 23) and South Dakota (Nov. 27).

The Huskers had previously announced nonconference games against Creighton (Gavitt Games, Nov. 16), North Carolina State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Dec. 1), Auburn (Holiday Hoopsgiving, Dec. 11) and Kansas State (Dec. 19). 

Nebraska will also play two exhibition games against Peru State (Oct. 27) and Colorado (Oct. 31, charity game).

The Big Ten portion of Nebraska's schedule will be finalized at a later date.

The full nonconference schedule is below:

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Peru State (exhibition)

Sunday, Oct. 31: Colorado (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Western Illinois

Friday, Nov. 12: Sam Houston State

Tuesday, Nov. 16: Creighton (Gavitt Games)

Friday, Nov. 19: Idaho State

Sunday, Nov. 21: Southern

Tuesday, Nov. 23: Tennessee State

Saturday, Nov. 27: South Dakota

Wednesday, Dec. 1: at North Carolina State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Saturday, Dec. 11: Auburn (in Atlanta, Holiday Hoopsgiving)

Sunday, Dec. 19: Kansas State

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Kennesaw State

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How much line movement will Giannis' return account for?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert