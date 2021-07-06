Nebraska men's basketball releases full nonconference schedule; Season opener is Nov. 9

Nebraska men's basketball released its full nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.

After a pair of exhibition games, the Huskers will open the season Nov. 9 at home against Western Illinois, the former school of Husker point guard Kobe Webster.

The Huskers also announced home games against Sam Houston State (Nov. 12), Idaho State (Nov. 19) and Kennesaw State (Dec. 22). Nebraska will also host a multi-team event with games against Southern (Nov. 21), Tennessee State (Nov. 23) and South Dakota (Nov. 27).

The Huskers had previously announced nonconference games against Creighton (Gavitt Games, Nov. 16), North Carolina State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Dec. 1), Auburn (Holiday Hoopsgiving, Dec. 11) and Kansas State (Dec. 19).

Nebraska will also play two exhibition games against Peru State (Oct. 27) and Colorado (Oct. 31, charity game).

The Big Ten portion of Nebraska's schedule will be finalized at a later date.

The full nonconference schedule is below:

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Peru State (exhibition)

Sunday, Oct. 31: Colorado (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Western Illinois