Nebraska men's basketball team 100% vaccinated against COVID, Fred Hoiberg says

» Hoiberg reiterated that managing playing time will be his toughest task this season. The Huskers will start the season playing “nine or 10” players, he said, and go from there. That would leave four or five scholarship players reserved to the bench.

Hoiberg has stressed “role acceptance” to his players. He has one month to determine those roles.

» One of the first things Hoiberg noticed upon entering Gainbridge Fieldhouse was a photo of Mel Daniels, the late Pacers executive whom Hoiberg said “basically drafted me.” Hoiberg spent his first four NBA seasons in Indiana.

He called Daniels a mentor and “one of the all-time great people.” He said his first two children were born in Indianapolis. And he always tries to drive by his old house when he’s in town.

“We loved it here,” Hoiberg said. “It’s such a passionate fanbase, especially for basketball. We had four awesome, awesome years in Indianapolis.”

» Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said he’s held “incredibly productive” meetings concerning the College Football Playoff over the last few months. Warren and the rest of the Big Ten are weighing whether 12 teams is the best number and when expansion might make sense.