Nebraska men's basketball team 100% vaccinated against COVID, Fred Hoiberg says

INDIANAPOLIS — The scars of last season have not yet faded. Anytime a player coughs, sneezes or sniffles, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg recommends they stay home and take a COVID test.
Hoiberg’s Huskers fought an uphill battle against the pandemic last season. After pausing team activities due to a COVID outbreak, Nebraska played 14 games in 29 days. “Unconditioned bodies,” as Hoiberg called them, battled mounting exhaustion on top of a stacked conference ledger.
Seven months later, Hoiberg recounted Nebraska’s experience at Big Ten media day, which returned to an in-person format Thursday. The pandemic lingers over American life, but it no longer dominates.
Tired of talking COVID yet? Hoiberg agrees. But last season left a mark that took time to heal. He’s proud of his team for powering through 2020. But he’ll stop at nothing to avoid repeating it.
Hoiberg said his team is 100% vaccinated.
“We're still taking it cautious,” Hoiberg said. “Every day we’ve had players that wake up with the sniffles, we keep them away, get them COVID tested, and thankfully we have not had a positive case to this point. But I think an event like today just brings some normalcy back to our lives in the world that we live in, and hopefully we'll continue to do that.”
More notes from Big Ten media day:
» Hoiberg reiterated that managing playing time will be his toughest task this season. The Huskers will start the season playing “nine or 10” players, he said, and go from there. That would leave four or five scholarship players reserved to the bench.
Hoiberg has stressed “role acceptance” to his players. He has one month to determine those roles.
» One of the first things Hoiberg noticed upon entering Gainbridge Fieldhouse was a photo of Mel Daniels, the late Pacers executive whom Hoiberg said “basically drafted me.” Hoiberg spent his first four NBA seasons in Indiana.
He called Daniels a mentor and “one of the all-time great people.” He said his first two children were born in Indianapolis. And he always tries to drive by his old house when he’s in town.
“We loved it here,” Hoiberg said. “It’s such a passionate fanbase, especially for basketball. We had four awesome, awesome years in Indianapolis.”
» Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said he’s held “incredibly productive” meetings concerning the College Football Playoff over the last few months. Warren and the rest of the Big Ten are weighing whether 12 teams is the best number and when expansion might make sense.
» The Big Ten has hired Jim Borchers, former head physician at Ohio State, as the conference’s first chief medical officer. Warren called Borchers a “skilled practitioner” who will help the Big Ten elevate the importance of mental and physical health.
» Warren said 52% percent of all live programming on Big Ten Network this season will promote women’s sports. Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams believes this timing is perfect.
“We're at a very pivotal time in women's basketball,” Williams said. “I think there are a lot of people that are paying attention to finding ways to grow our game, and I'm grateful that we have a leader in the Big Ten Conference that understands the importance of that and is willing to put his actions behind his words. I think we're going to see a lot of good things come from his commitment.”
» Williams hasn’t led Nebraska to the NCAA tournament since 2018. She hopes that drought ends this season. March isn’t the same when you aren’t part of the madness.
“March Madness has been a special time of year that I get excited for,” Williams said. “But it's so much more enjoyable to be a part of that and be experiencing that firsthand. That's something that we're on a mission to make sure we're there.”