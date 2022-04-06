 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska men's basketball will open with UNO Maine next season

Nebraska men's basketball will open next season against Maine and UNO, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. The Huskers will play Maine on Nov. 7 and UNO on Nov. 10.

Nebraska hasn't played UNO since 2015, when the Huskers won 80-67. The Mavericks finished 5-25 last year and fired longtime coach Derrin Hansen. Chris Crutchfield was hired last month as Hansen's replacement.

Maine finished 6-23 in 2021-22 and hasn’t won 10 games since 2012-13. It hasn’t posted a winning record since 2009-10.

The Huskers finished 10-22 in their third season under Fred Hoiberg.

