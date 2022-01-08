Nebraska moves to 0-5 in Big Ten play with loss to Rutgers

Nebraska men's basketball lost 93-65 to Rutgers on Saturday at Jersey Mikes Arena.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 29 points to lead the Scarlet Knights, who set a new season-best for scoring. Nebraska allowed 44 points in the paint and 30 from the 3-point line.

Rutgers entered Saturday’s game ranked 13th among Big Ten teams in offensive efficiency.

Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 17 points. Derrick Walker added 12. But the Huskers trailed by double digits throughout the second half. NU trailed by as many as 30 on Saturday and have now lost 39 of 44 Big Ten game under coach Fred Hoiberg.

The path to their first conference win in 2021-22 won’t get any easier. The Huskers host Illinois Tuesday before playing at Purdue, vs. Indiana and at Ohio State.

