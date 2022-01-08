 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska moves to 0-5 in Big Ten play with loss to Rutgers
0 Comments
alert topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska moves to 0-5 in Big Ten play with loss to Rutgers

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for Nebraska men's basketball.

Nebraska men's basketball lost 93-65 to Rutgers on Saturday at Jersey Mikes Arena.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 29 points to lead the Scarlet Knights, who set a new season-best for scoring. Nebraska allowed 44 points in the paint and 30 from the 3-point line.

Rutgers entered Saturday’s game ranked 13th among Big Ten teams in offensive efficiency.

Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 17 points. Derrick Walker added 12. But the Huskers trailed by double digits throughout the second half. NU trailed by as many as 30 on Saturday and have now lost 39 of 44 Big Ten game under coach Fred Hoiberg.

The path to their first conference win in 2021-22 won’t get any easier. The Huskers host Illinois Tuesday before playing at Purdue, vs. Indiana and at Ohio State.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert