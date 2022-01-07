Nebraska needs confidence, and a win over Rutgers could give the Huskers that

LINCOLN — Nebraska needs a stimulant.
The Huskers have looked and felt better during losses to Ohio State and Michigan State this week, but the numbers and facts surrounding their season still depict a grim portrait.
NU still hasn’t beaten a power-conference opponent after 15 games. It has the worst offense, second-worst defense and worst record in the Big Ten.
So it’s a good time to play Rutgers, one of the few opponents Nebraska has consistently beaten since joining the Big Ten. Nebraska has won eight of 12 against the Scarlet Knights since 2014-15, including last year’s 72-51 thrashing at Pinnacle Bank Arena — which was NU’s last win against a high-major opponent (312 days ago) and one of two double-digit conference wins under Fred Hoiberg.
The Huskers beat Rutgers with ball movement last March. Nebraska assisted on 67.8% of its made baskets, a number they have not yet matched this season. The Huskers rank 11th among Big Ten teams in assist rate this season, a figure not helped by their frosty shooting touch.
Rutgers ranks second in the same category (63.9%), one of several stylistic differences between these teams. Nebraska loves pace and plays the 18th-fastest adjusted tempo in the country. Rutgers plods up the court as the 261st-fastest. And while the 3-point-happy Huskers attempt 41.1% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, Rutgers takes less than a third (30.8%), the smallest portion in the Big Ten.
The Scarlet Knights’ approach has resulted in wins over Purdue, Clemson and Michigan. Nebraska hasn’t beat any team inside KenPom’s top 243.
NU needs to build confidence Saturday before the four-game stretch that follows: Illinois, at Purdue, Indiana, at Ohio State. That’s not a gauntlet you want to enter without a conference win.
» Alonzo Verge has played two of his worst games as a Husker over the last five days.
Verge has scored 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting since Sunday, and he’s been benched twice — once in favor of the hot-handed Kobe Webster against Ohio State, and again for shooting a pull-up 3 in transition against Michigan State.
The Huskers may have punted on Verge as their offensive focal point, but they still need his production. No Husker can beat perimeter defenders off the dribble better than Verge. And when Derrick Walker rests, Verge becomes one of NU’s primary catalysts with Webster and Bryce McGowens.
Nebraska is short enough on shot creation already. It needs Verge to break free from his funk.
» Lat Mayen torched the Scarlet Knights for a career-high 25 points in March.
Mayen made five 3-pointers that day — including four in the first six minutes — which is almost half as many as he’s made through 15 games this season. Mayen enters Saturday’s game 11 of 49 from 3-point range (22.4%), and he’s missed 17 of his last 21.
Shooting is Mayen’s best offensive skill. With C.J. Wilcher — Nebraska’s de facto backup power forward — shooting 55% from 3 over his last five games, you wonder how much longer Mayen has to work through his slump.
» Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. are the only Scarlet Knights with 10 or more 3-point attempts who shoot better than 30% from 3. That should leave the Huskers with plenty of opportunities to help on drives or double-team Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds per game).