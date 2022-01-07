Nebraska needs confidence, and a win over Rutgers could give the Huskers that

The Scarlet Knights’ approach has resulted in wins over Purdue, Clemson and Michigan. Nebraska hasn’t beat any team inside KenPom’s top 243.

NU needs to build confidence Saturday before the four-game stretch that follows: Illinois, at Purdue, Indiana, at Ohio State. That’s not a gauntlet you want to enter without a conference win.

» Alonzo Verge has played two of his worst games as a Husker over the last five days.

Verge has scored 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting since Sunday, and he’s been benched twice — once in favor of the hot-handed Kobe Webster against Ohio State, and again for shooting a pull-up 3 in transition against Michigan State.

The Huskers may have punted on Verge as their offensive focal point, but they still need his production. No Husker can beat perimeter defenders off the dribble better than Verge. And when Derrick Walker rests, Verge becomes one of NU’s primary catalysts with Webster and Bryce McGowens.

Nebraska is short enough on shot creation already. It needs Verge to break free from his funk.

» Lat Mayen torched the Scarlet Knights for a career-high 25 points in March.