Nebraska needs Trey McGowens' skillset, and it showed in his return against Indiana

LINCOLN — The first and last weeks were the hardest parts.
When Nebraska guard Trey McGowens first broke his foot, his return seemed so far away. Bobby McGowens, Trey’s father, remembers Trey Facetiming him at halftime of the Creighton game, after he’d suffered the injury. Trey had tears in his eyes. He’d never missed a game in high school or college.
When his foot was nearly healed, the days crawled by. Trey grew antsy. His workouts felt monotonous. He was no longer building toward his return, just waiting.
“I'm feeling good working out, but (I’m) still having to do the two and a half, three hours of rehab,” Trey said. “It was definitely frustrating.”
That frustration dissipated Tuesday night, when Trey returned to Nebraska’s lineup against Indiana. As Trey checked in, Lat Mayen locked his arms around Trey's torso and refused to relent, bear-hug style. And Trey, known for his tenacious competitive spirit, flashed a rare on-court smile as he tucked his jersey into his shorts.
The pain, the rehab, the wait — all of it was worth the payoff.
“Basketball is what I’ve really done my whole life,” Trey said. “I’d say my life pretty much revolves around basketball. Once you lose that, it just makes you appreciate it even more.”
Nebraska gained appreciation for Trey’s skillset during his absence, too. The Huskers had lost 10 of 11 games before Tuesday, and the explanations for each loss highlighted the qualities they missed without him.
NU lacked competitive spirit against Rutgers, Michigan and Auburn. They were “overwhelmed” by Purdue’s physicality. They couldn’t defend the perimeter against Ohio State.
McGowens filled each of those roles against Indiana. He careened into the scorers’ table while pursuing a loose ball. He forced a jump ball against Xavier Johnson, his former Pitt teammate, then fought for the ball well after the whistle had blown. And he maneuvered around screens like they were practice cones, never leaving IU ball handlers room to relax.
“Having Trey out there was a great lift,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “You see how much better we are with his intensity, with his leadership, with his passion on the defensive end of the floor.”
Bobby McGowens wasn’t surprised to see his son embracing contact against the Hoosiers.
“Trey’s only going to play one way,” Bobby said, “and that’s wide open.”
He expected that Trey would help the Huskers immediately after watching him and Bryce McGowens, Trey’s younger brother, work out together on Saturday night.
Bobby couldn’t prepare for the emotions that overcame him Tuesday night, though. As the crowd stood and cheered, Bobby fought back tears. He’d flown from Greenville, S.C., to Philadelphia, to Chicago to Omaha and and rented a car to see his son’s return.
“Whew — four airports,” Bobby said. “It was tiring. But when I got to be there and spend some time with the boys, it was all worth it.”
Bryce and Trey combined for 27 points in their fourth college game together. Trey scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds, and he started his evening right.
With 12:41 to play in the first half, Trey swished his first live jumper in two months — a 3-pointer from the right wing — which he credited to “all that chair shooting I did.”
Trey couldn’t shoot jumpers for six weeks after his injury. But he could shoot stationary shots up close, from a chair or his scooter or in his walking boot. Five hundred shots a day.
Now he can shoot the real thing, and he plans to do so as much as possible. NU’s trainers told Trey that he handled his 21-minute workload “pretty good.” He didn’t feel winded afterward, either, which didn’t surprise him.
Between pool workouts and time spent in Nebraska’s weight room, Trey said he pushed his body further during his rehab than he ever had before. He sat out the Purdue game despite being cleared so he could gain confidence that his body would respond well to game action.
Now that it has, Trey wants to return to his old regimen: three gym sessions per day. His jumper felt good Tuesday, but he wants to attack downhill more often (he lost his dribble on a drive against Indiana). He needs to regain his balance and rhythm.
Trey’s confident that he’ll regain that old form. The last eight weeks have taught him a lot about work ethic, and he looked good in his first game back — Nebraska outscored IU by four points with Trey on the court.
His only remaining obstacles are the workout restrictions dictated by NU’s training staff.
“They’ve been telling me (to) stay out (of) the gym,” McGowens said. “I’m in the gym too much. But I was away from it for so long, I just couldn’t wait to get back.”