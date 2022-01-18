Nebraska needs Trey McGowens' skillset, and it showed in his return against Indiana

Bobby couldn’t prepare for the emotions that overcame him Tuesday night, though. As the crowd stood and cheered, Bobby fought back tears. He’d flown from Greenville, S.C., to Philadelphia, to Chicago to Omaha and and rented a car to see his son’s return.

“Whew — four airports,” Bobby said. “It was tiring. But when I got to be there and spend some time with the boys, it was all worth it.”

Bryce and Trey combined for 27 points in their fourth college game together. Trey scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds, and he started his evening right.

With 12:41 to play in the first half, Trey swished his first live jumper in two months — a 3-pointer from the right wing — which he credited to “all that chair shooting I did.”

Trey couldn’t shoot jumpers for six weeks after his injury. But he could shoot stationary shots up close, from a chair or his scooter or in his walking boot. Five hundred shots a day.

Now he can shoot the real thing, and he plans to do so as much as possible. NU’s trainers told Trey that he handled his 21-minute workload “pretty good.” He didn’t feel winded afterward, either, which didn’t surprise him.