Nebraska overcomes tough start against Northwestern with a furious rally that falls just short

Nebraska basketball saved a bit of its worst and best for the last regular game of the season.

The Huskers overcame an awful start — full of self-inflicted wounds — with a torrid stretch of shooting for a furious rally that ultimately fell a shot short, as Northwestern beat Nebraska 79-78.

Kobe Webster led the Huskers (7-19 overall and 3-16 in the Big Ten) with 23 points, hitting 7 of Nebraska’s 14 3-pointers. Trey McGowens scored 15, while Thor Thorbjarnarson had eight points, eight rebounds and six assists. Northwestern had six players in double figures, but it was forward Ryan Young’s putback with 2.7 seconds left that delivered the win for Wildcats, who won their third straight game to improve to 9-14 and 6-13.

A 16-point deficit midway through the first half wasn’t enough to keep down Nebraska, which had cut that lead to nine by halftime. Thanks to nine second-half 3-pointers, the Huskers finally caught Northwestern at the 4:14 mark with a Webster jumper to take a 68-67 lead. Nebraska’s advantage got as big as 75-71 with 2:22 left before the Wildcats closed the game on a 8-3 run.