Nebraska parts ways with men's basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg’s retooling of his basketball program began Thursday by firing the assistant he trusted the most.

Hoiberg, saddled with three straight 20-loss seasons at Nebraska, parted ways with lead assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited most of the players on the Husker roster, including Big Ten freshman of the year Bryce McGowens.

“Matt and I have a close relationship dating back to our time in the front office with the Timberwolves,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “He was a big part of our success at Iowa State and played a leading role in building our roster at Nebraska. I wish Matt and his family nothing but the best.”

Abdelmassih, who made $400,000 last season, had worked 10 years with Hoiberg at the NBA’s Timberwolves, Iowa State and Nebraska. Initially beginning his career in basketball operations, Abdelmassih’s recruiting prowess earned him a full-time assistant role in his second year at Iowa State. He had few coaching duties; his job was to procure talent for Hoiberg.

At Iowa State, and later St. John’s — where Abdelmassih landed when Hoiberg left the Cyclones to coach the Chicago Bulls — Abdelmassih’s work generally yielded transfers and high school recruits who won a lot of games. At Nebraska, it didn’t.

The Huskers missed most on shooters, as they shot 31.8, 33.2 and 32% from 3-point range the past 3 seasons. Only one of Abdelmassih’s additions, CJ Wilcher, shot better than 40% from 3 in any season.

NU also struggled to find a true point guard who could mesh with the team, as Cam Mack (in 2020) and Alonzo Verge (in 2022) struggled at times with on-court shot discipline.

And while Abdelmassih was key in Nebraska landing Bryce and Trey McGowens, plus several other top-100 recruits like 2022 signee Ramel Lloyd, he and NU missed on some of the best in-state players in recent history, including Hunter Sallis, Chucky Hepburn, Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green. Abdelmassih defended his recruiting approach in a World-Herald story about Hepburn, the freshman who helped lead Wisconsin to a Big Ten regular-season title.

“With all due respect to the kids that have been in-state, I feel like the kids that we have added are quality players in their own right,” Abdelmassih said. “I think it would be a major concern if you were not getting in-state kids and then also not getting any quality talent from outside the state. I don’t think it has anything to do with approach. I feel pretty strong that our approach must be working with the kids that we have added in our program.”

The one in-state scholarship player Abdelmassih landed, Teddy Allen, spent one year with NU before leaving late in the season. Allen transferred to New Mexico State, where he led the Aggies to a WAC title and NCAA tournament bid in 2022.

Abdelmassih, who missed a few games this season for personal reasons, was crucial in NU signing Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, early enrollee Denim Dawson and Blaise Keita, the Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center and No. 1 junior college recruit in the nation who is currently averaging 12.8 points and 9.8 rebounds this season.

Hoiberg’s decision is part of what is likely to be a busy offseason for the coach, who kept his job after meeting with Athletic Director Trev Alberts throughout the 10-22 campaign. Shortly after Alberts announced Hoiberg would return for a fourth season, Nebraska played a competitive game with Big Ten champion Iowa, then won three straight road games.

Alberts in late February said that he did not dictate any changes to Hoiberg’s staff.

“There are no mandates about his coaching staff — I think he has some ideas there — but at the end of the day, we play basketball in the Big Ten Conference, we play baseball in the Big Ten Conference, we play football in the Big Ten Conference,” Alberts said. “It is what it is. And being smart enough and strategic enough to create a vision that gives you a meaningful opportunity to be successful in the Big Ten is the wise thing to do.”

