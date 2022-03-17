Nebraska parts ways with men's basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg’s retooling of his basketball program began Thursday by firing the assistant he trusted the most.
Hoiberg, saddled with three straight 20-loss seasons at Nebraska, parted ways with lead assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited most of the players on the Husker roster, including Big Ten freshman of the year Bryce McGowens.
“Matt and I have a close relationship dating back to our time in the front office with the Timberwolves,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “He was a big part of our success at Iowa State and played a leading role in building our roster at Nebraska. I wish Matt and his family nothing but the best.”
Abdelmassih, who made $400,000 last season, had worked 10 years with Hoiberg at the NBA’s Timberwolves, Iowa State and Nebraska. Initially beginning his career in basketball operations, Abdelmassih’s recruiting prowess earned him a full-time assistant role in his second year at Iowa State. He had few coaching duties; his job was to procure talent for Hoiberg.
At Iowa State, and later St. John’s — where Abdelmassih landed when Hoiberg left the Cyclones to coach the Chicago Bulls — Abdelmassih’s work generally yielded transfers and high school recruits who won a lot of games. At Nebraska, it didn’t.
The Huskers missed most on shooters, as they shot 31.8, 33.2 and 32% from 3-point range the past 3 seasons. Only one of Abdelmassih’s additions, CJ Wilcher, shot better than 40% from 3 in any season.
NU also struggled to find a true point guard who could mesh with the team, as Cam Mack (in 2020) and Alonzo Verge (in 2022) struggled at times with on-court shot discipline.
And while Abdelmassih was key in Nebraska landing Bryce and Trey McGowens, plus several other top-100 recruits like 2022 signee Ramel Lloyd, he and NU missed on some of the best in-state players in recent history, including Hunter Sallis, Chucky Hepburn, Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green. Abdelmassih defended his recruiting approach in a World-Herald story about Hepburn, the freshman who helped lead Wisconsin to a Big Ten regular-season title.
“With all due respect to the kids that have been in-state, I feel like the kids that we have added are quality players in their own right,” Abdelmassih said. “I think it would be a major concern if you were not getting in-state kids and then also not getting any quality talent from outside the state. I don’t think it has anything to do with approach. I feel pretty strong that our approach must be working with the kids that we have added in our program.”
The one in-state scholarship player Abdelmassih landed, Teddy Allen, spent one year with NU before leaving late in the season. Allen transferred to New Mexico State, where he led the Aggies to a WAC title and NCAA tournament bid in 2022.
Abdelmassih, who missed a few games this season for personal reasons, was crucial in NU signing Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, early enrollee Denim Dawson and Blaise Keita, the Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center and No. 1 junior college recruit in the nation who is currently averaging 12.8 points and 9.8 rebounds this season.
Hoiberg’s decision is part of what is likely to be a busy offseason for the coach, who kept his job after meeting with Athletic Director Trev Alberts throughout the 10-22 campaign. Shortly after Alberts announced Hoiberg would return for a fourth season, Nebraska played a competitive game with Big Ten champion Iowa, then won three straight road games.
Alberts in late February said that he did not dictate any changes to Hoiberg’s staff.
“There are no mandates about his coaching staff — I think he has some ideas there — but at the end of the day, we play basketball in the Big Ten Conference, we play baseball in the Big Ten Conference, we play football in the Big Ten Conference,” Alberts said. “It is what it is. And being smart enough and strategic enough to create a vision that gives you a meaningful opportunity to be successful in the Big Ten is the wise thing to do.”
Iowa State career
Fred Hoiberg received a scholarship offer from Tom Osborne and the Huskers, but instead chose to play basketball at Iowa State. He finished his career with 1,993 points, third most in program history. Hoiberg was also named the 1992 Big Eight freshman of the year and earned first team All-Big Eight honors as a senior.
Fred Hoiberg retired from the NBA on April 17, 2006, and joined the Timberwolves' front office. He underwent successful heart surgery on June 28, 2005 to correct an enlarged aortic root and did not play during the 2005-06 campaign.
Minnesota Timberwolves assistant general manager Fred Hoiberg shows a teddy bear at the 2008 NBA draft lottery. Hoiberg received the teddy bear from 12-year-old Matthew Gamber. Gamber — who was born with a growth around his heart and underwent a liver transplant when he was six months old — loaned Hoiberg the teddy bear that has accompanied him to the hospital for more than 100 surgical procedures in his short life. "He has always brought us a lot of luck when he's in the building," Hoiberg said of Gamber, who attended three victories over Phoenix and one over Utah the past two seasons. "Hopefully, he can help us out with this lucky bear."
Fred Hoiberg led Iowa State to a 23-11 mark in 2011 and helped the Cyclones return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. The season also included the team's first ranking in the AP Top 25 poll since 2005. Hoiberg was named 2012 Big 12 co-coach of the year after winning nine more games during the 2012 conference season than in 2011, the largest season-to-season improvement in Big 12 history.
Fred Hoiberg and the Cyclones reached the NCAA tournament for the third straight season in 2014. ISU, the No. 3 seed in the East Region, reached the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion UConn.
The Chicago Bulls introduced Fred Hoiberg as head coach on June 2, 2015. Hoiberg, who received a 5-year contract worth $25 million, and the Bulls missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years in his first season with a 42-40 mark.
Former Creighton standout Doug McDermott talks to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg during a preseason game in 2016. McDermott played for Hoiberg for part of two seasons, averaging 9.7 points per game while shooting 41 percent from behind the arc.
Fred Hoiberg played 10 seasons in the NBA, including two with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hoiberg averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game during his career.
Fred Hoiberg is introduced as Iowa State's new head basketball coach on April 27, 2010, replacing Greg McDermott, who left ISU to take the head coaching position at Creighton.
Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg, left, greets Creighton coach Greg McDermott before a game on Nov. 21, 2010. Hoiberg and the Cyclones finished 16-16 in his first season in Ames.
Fred Hoiberg led the Cyclones back to the NCAA tournament in 2013, finishing with a 23-12 record. Iowa State defeated Notre Dame 76-58 in the first round before losing to Ohio State 78-75.
Fred Hoiberg became the fastest coach in Iowa State history to notch 100 wins (148 games) on December 31, 2014, when Iowa State defeated Mississippi Valley State 83-33.
Fred Hoiberg holds the 2014 Big 12 tournament trophy after leading Iowa State to its first Big 12 conference tournament championship since 2000.
Fred Hoiberg cuts down the net with his sons Sam and Charlie after defeating Kansas 70-66 to win the 2015 Big 12 tournament.
Fred Hoiberg and ISU entered the 2015 NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed in the South Regional, but lost to No. 14 seed UAB 60-59.
Fred Hoiberg led the Bulls back to the playoffs in his second season, but Chicago lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round after taking a 2–0 lead in the series.
On Dec. 3, 2018, Fred Hoiberg was dismissed by the Bulls after a 5-19 start to the season, his fourth year with Chicago.
Fred Hoiberg was officially introduced as the next Nebraska basketball coach in April 2019.