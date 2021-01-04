 Skip to main content
Nebraska-Purdue men's basketball game postponed 'out of an abundance of caution'
BASKETBALL

Nebraska-Purdue men's basketball game postponed 'out of an abundance of caution'

LINCOLN — For the second time this season, a Nebraska men's basketball game won't be played as scheduled. 

NU's Tuesday night game at Purdue has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date by the Big Ten. 

"The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff," the schools announced in a joint release. 

Until this weekend, all Big Ten basketball games had been played without a hitch. 

But Sunday's Wisconsin-Penn State game was postponed with the schools using similar language. It was later reported by StateCollege.com that two Penn State players tested positive for COVID-19. 

NU had a game against Florida A&M canceled earlier this season because of rising cases within the Rattlers' program. The Huskers replaced that game with one against Doane.

Nebraska has had some issues with COVID this season — Eduardo Andre missed 21 days after a positive test — but nothing that shut down the program. 

Nebraska's next scheduled game is Jan. 10 at home against Indiana.  

