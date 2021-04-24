Nebraska recruit Blaise Keita dominates in NJCAA title win

Nebraska’s 2022 center recruit saved his most dominant performance for the game that mattered most.

Blaise Keita — a 6-foot-10, 235-pounder who’s still in junior college for another season — delivered Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College a national title Saturday night when he scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Coffeyville’s 108-99 win over Cowley in the National Junior College Athletic Association national title game.

Keita hit 13-of-16 shots on Saturday night on a variety of low post moves Cowley couldn’t stop. He fouled out as Coffeyville held off a late rally from Cowley. The game came on top of a double-double in the Final Four win, when Keita had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

How’d the native of Mali pick NU? The Huskers beat most programs to the punch after a Keita completed a post-graduate year at Wichita’s famed Sunrise Christian Academy but failed to academically qualify for the NCAA. Nebraska outdueled Minnesota — another squad that recruited Keita early — before other teams like Baylor and Kansas made significant inroads.