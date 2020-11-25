Nebraska’s Derrick Walker suspended 16 games for NCAA violation at previous school

For violations he committed while at Tennessee, Nebraska men's basketball forward Derrick Walker on Wednesday was suspended for 16 games by the NCAA, NU announced in a statement.

Walker sat out last season at Nebraska after transferring from UT, where he averaged 1.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in two seasons. In a statement, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said the Husker coaching staff was aware of Walker's "mistake" at Tennessee.

"Since arriving at Nebraska, Derrick Walker has been phenomenal at owning up to a mistake he made prior to coming here," Hoiberg said. "He was transparent throughout the recruiting process and acknowledged his mistake. In turn, we told him confidently we would support and fight for him."

The 16-game suspension is based on a normal 31-game season, so Hoiberg said NU believes the suspension should be slightly shortened to around 13 or 14 games, or half of a 27-game season. For now, the 16-game penalty stands.

"Regardless of the outcome of any further appeals, we will continue to support Derrick and get him as ready as possible for when he is eligible to compete," Hoiberg said. "I know Derrick is in a much better place today than when he arrived at Nebraska, and he is a valuable member of our team on and off the court.”

