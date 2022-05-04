Nebraska still has a gap to fill before next season. Here's who is available in the portal

The Huskers still need perimeter creation. They told us as much by pursuing Antonio Reeves and Baylor Scheierman.

Reeves chose the bigger brand in Kentucky. Scheierman chose the better program in Creighton.

Both turned down the keys to Nebraska’s offense.

Now time (and portal options) is running thin. NU will welcome newcomers Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary, Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence and Blaise Keita in June. They’d like to have their other guard by then.

Assuming that’s not Trey McGowens, who has entered the NBA draft — and around whom Nebraska hasn’t planned its portal shopping — who is next?

The list begins with Courtney Ramey, a 6-foot-3 guard from Texas who entered the transfer portal (and the NBA draft) last month and has one year of eligibility remaining. Barring a dramatic rise on draft boards, Ramey could use another year in college. And Nebraska, who has been linked to Ramey in the portal, could use his playmaking punch.

Ramey, a career 36.5% 3-point shooter, averaged 12.2 points and 3.9 assists per game two seasons ago. Those numbers dropped last season — to 9.4 points and 1.6 assists per game — after the Longhorns added Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr, which gave Ramey fewer playmaking opportunities. But his 2020-21 tape reveals a willing passer with impressive vision.

He spots cutters on drives and slings cross-court passes to open shooters. One hand, live-dribble, doesn’t matter. Ramey can dish.

The catch is that he’s never shot better than 40.1% from the field in four college seasons, which may explain why Texas never made Ramey its primary decision-maker. He played at least 25 minutes per game every year but never posted a usage rate higher than 22%. Texas often deployed three-guard lineups, which muddies that statistic. But Nebraska lost two players — Alonzo Verge and Bryce McGowens — that took over a quarter of Nebraska’s shots last season.

Ramey has never played that role, and it’s hard to improve scoring efficiency while increasing a player’s usage.

Oklahoma transfer Umoja Gibson, another NU target toggling the draft and portal, has carried that load before. During his junior season at North Texas, Gibson “used” 26% of his team’s possessions and took 29% of its shots. The results: 14.5 points per game and a ticket to Norman.

At 6-foot-1, Gibson is smaller than most high-major guards. And while he shows flashes of playmaking, he’s never averaged more than two assists per game. But he did just post a career high in true shooting percentage (60.5%), which incorporates free throws, 3-pointers and 2-pointers. And he led the Sooners in scoring at 13.3 points per game.

Most of that scoring comes from beyond the arch, though. Gibson, who has one year of eligibility remaining, took 68% of his shots from 3-point range last season. And save for his freshman season at North Texas, when he only played in two games, he’s never attempted more than 21.8% of his shots at the rim, per hoop-math.com.

Nebraska needs a ball-handler that can pressure the rim. Verge took 52.5% of his shots at the rim last season. McGowens took 41.3%. Griesel (42.3% last season), can fill some of that void. Incoming freshmen Ramel Lloyd Jr. and Jamarques Lawrence could help, too. So could Trey McGowens, who took 53.4% of his shots at the rim last year — if he comes back.

But if NU adds another transfer, it’ll need him to create shots for the Huskers’ shooters and big man. That means dribbling past a defender and threatening to score at the rim. Ramey, who attempted 31% of his shots at the rim two seasons ago, has proven more than Gibson in that regard. But neither player is the perfect fit.

At this point in the portal season, there aren’t many. The Huskers missed on two of their favorite transfers. How will they rebound?

Other notable portal guards

Frankie Collins, Michigan: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard that averaged 2.8 points in 11 minutes per game during his freshman season. Former 4-star recruit from Las Vegas.

Rondel Walker, Oklahoma State: 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard that averaged 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in two seasons at OSU. Former 4-star recruit from Oklahoma city.

Adam Miller, LSU: 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard that averaged 8.3 points per game at Illinois in 2020-21. Tore his ACL at LSU and re-entered portal. Former 4-star recruit from Chicago.

