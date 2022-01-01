Nebraska still plans to host Ohio State, despite Buckeyes' long layoff due to COVID

LINCOLN — The game is on. For now.
As of Friday afternoon, Nebraska basketball still plans to host Ohio State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But as the Huskers (6-7) know well, plans change fast in the COVID-19 era. NU played 15 games in less than a month to close last season. And the Buckeyes (8-2) haven’t played in three weeks due to COVID-related issues.
While the pandemic regains steam across the country, the Huskers are confronting a familiar feeling of flux.
“It’s scary,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Any day at any time, this thing could completely shut down. But you can’t worry about that. All we can worry about is what we can control, and that’s try to go out, put a game plan together and compete.”
The Buckeyes will test NU’s will to do so. Hoiberg called Ohio State “one of the most physical teams in the country” during Friday’s presser, and he doesn’t anticipate that changing due to OSU’s long layoff.
Rusty or not, Chris Holtmann’s team will push its way into the paint and push NU’s bodies out of the way when it gets there. If the Huskers aren’t ready to play, they’ll get bullied.
“(This is) a team that will flat out beat you up and punk you on the inside,” Hoiberg said. “We have to do a good job going out trying to match their physicality.”
Nebraska had 10 days off to prepare for such a challenge. Hoiberg gave players four days to spend holidays with family and spent the last six conditioning them for Big Ten play. The second practice back lasted four hours and featured plenty of running “to get whatever they were putting in their bodies back home out of their systems.”
Hoiberg hopes the Huskers left their inconsistent mettle behind, too. Starting Sunday, Nebraska plays eight NCAA tournament qualifiers from last season in 27 days. The only non-tourney team on the January schedule is Indiana, which beat NU by 13 last month and enters conference play 10-2.
Big Ten basketball bruises. And if Nebraska wants to rebound strong after a disappointing start, it has to embrace that pain.
“They’re going to punch that thing inside,” Hoiberg said of the Buckeyes. “They’re going to get that thing into the paint first. And again, you’re gonna have to match that physicality every time down the floor.”
» Hoiberg said some players missed practice due to illness during the holiday break, but none tested positive for COVID. The Huskers are 100 percent vaccinated but not 100 percent boosted.
Nebraska will continue to test players for COVID if they show symptoms. And as for the booster shot, “We’re talking about it,” Hoiberg said. “(The booster shot) is something that we will continue to try to educate our team on.”
» Trey McGowens has been cleared to shoot without a boot, and Hoiberg said McGowens’ most recent X-ray showed “great progress.”
McGowens has missed the last 10 games after breaking his foot during the first half against Creighton. But the Huskers are hopeful that their best perimeter defender will return within the next couple of weeks, per Hoiberg.
McGowens posted a weightlifting video on social media Friday, and Hoiberg said the Nebraska guard has practiced shooting mechanics from a chair while being sidelined. But the Huskers are tempering McGowens’ enthusiasm to ensure a successful return.
“We have to make sure that he’s patient with this,” Hoiberg said. “We’re looking at this thing long term for what’s best for his future. We’re not gonna put him back on the floor until he’s 100 percent ready and the doctors give him the full clearance.
» 2022 commit Denim Dawson has arrived on campus, and he’s already grabbed his coach’s attention. Hoiberg said Dawson is a good communicator who moves his feet well on defense and dives for more loose balls than the rest of his teammates combined.
The Huskers could use that energy in their locker room during Big Ten play. Dawson won’t play for NU this season, but maybe his moxy will rub off on the Huskers who will.
“I have absolutely loved what I’ve seen,” Hoiberg said. "He’s just got a toughness and a throwback-type personality to him. Can’t wait to see what we have in Denim for the future.”