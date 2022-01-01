Nebraska still plans to host Ohio State, despite Buckeyes' long layoff due to COVID

LINCOLN — The game is on. For now.

As of Friday afternoon, Nebraska basketball still plans to host Ohio State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But as the Huskers (6-7) know well, plans change fast in the COVID-19 era. NU played 15 games in less than a month to close last season. And the Buckeyes (8-2) haven’t played in three weeks due to COVID-related issues.

While the pandemic regains steam across the country, the Huskers are confronting a familiar feeling of flux.

“It’s scary,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Any day at any time, this thing could completely shut down. But you can’t worry about that. All we can worry about is what we can control, and that’s try to go out, put a game plan together and compete.”

The Buckeyes will test NU’s will to do so. Hoiberg called Ohio State “one of the most physical teams in the country” during Friday’s presser, and he doesn’t anticipate that changing due to OSU’s long layoff.

Rusty or not, Chris Holtmann’s team will push its way into the paint and push NU’s bodies out of the way when it gets there. If the Huskers aren’t ready to play, they’ll get bullied.