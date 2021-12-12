Nebraska volleyball was the better team this time in rematch with Texas after spring loss

Ally Batenhorst needed a moment.

After being asked what it meant to play in a regional final in her home state and how she handled the pressure of facing second-seeded Texas, the freshman took a second to process the magnitude of what just happened.

The Huskers handed Texas its second loss of the season in front of 5,080 raucous fans at Gregory Gym. The outside hitter, who wasn’t starting for Nebraska just two weeks ago, played a large part in the victory by tying a career-best with 15 kills on a .406 hitting percentage. As Batenhorst digested that, her eyes got big as it sunk in.

“I’m sorry, my voice is like gone,” the Houston native said. “Now it is hitting me and I’m going to cry."

After a brief pause, Batenhorst tried her best to sum up what No. 10 Nebraska's four-set over the Longhorns meant to her in front of a lot of family and friends.

“We've been dreaming of this since we were younger,” she said. “Our class committed super early, and I think we've just always dreamed of it. Now that we're here, it's just unreal. I don't even know how to handle this right now. I am coming down from adrenaline. We all have been working so hard, and we just had the best leaders on this team.