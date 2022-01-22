 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin hoops game has been postponed, Badgers coach says
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin hoops game has been postponed, Badgers coach says

There is a new top team in Jimmy's Big Ten Rankings this week.

Nebraska’s game against Wisconsin scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed, according to Wisconsin coach Greg Gard.

Gard said as much on his postgame radio show after Wisconsin lost 78-66 to Michigan State on Friday night. Asked about injured Wisconsin junior Tyler Wahl, who missed Friday’s game with an ankle injury, Gard said Wahl would have extra time to heal “with the schedule being rearranged.”

“I guess I was told officially the game would be moved to Thursday,” Gard said.

Nebraska already postponed Saturday’s game at Ohio State because some Huskers tested positive for COVID-19. Assuming that the Huskers are healthy by Thursday, they will play two games in three days, hosting Wisconsin on Thursday and Rutgers on Saturday.

