Nebraska will fight through fatigue as Huskers open Big Ten play against Indiana

LINCOLN — The bruises from Wednesday night lingered into Friday morning.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said jump tests revealed that the Huskers still have “a number of guys” feeling the fatigue from their marathon loss against N.C. State. Five players logged career-high minute totals against the Wolfpack, and Derrick Walker, who played a career-high 49 minutes, could barely catch his breath by the end of the night.
Walker said he’s feeling “a little better” after two days of treatment, and that’ll have to do. Because come Saturday at 11 a.m., the Huskers begin league play at Indiana. The Hoosiers, who themselves just lost a double-overtime game to Syracuse on Tuesday, play gruff, grab-y basketball. And they won’t change their identity to accommodate the weary Huskers.
So whatever hurts, deal with it. The Big Ten rarely crowns unscathed champions.
“It’s just about having the heart to do it, having the (mentality) to do it,” Walker said. “Everyone’s banged up, everyone’s tired. It’s about who actually can go out and do it.”
The Huskers have not handled the conference’s physical style well since 2019, the year Walker and Hoiberg joined the program. They’ve won just five of 39 league games during that span, and the statistics behind those shortcomings align perfectly with a failed Big Ten blueprint.
Since 2019, Nebraska has shot 7.5 fewer free throws per game (23.7 compared to 16.2) against Big Ten teams than it has during non-conference play. The Huskers have also shot 6% worse from 2-point range (52% compared to 46%) in league play. Big Ten opponents, meanwhile, shoot 5% percent better from inside the arch (53.8% compared to 48.8%) against NU than the Huskers’ non-conference opponents.
Those trends are especially important because, through eight games, 74.2% of the Huskers’ points have come off 2s and free throws — 10.2% percent higher than Nebraska’s distribution last season and 8.2% higher than its 2019 split. The Huskers are holding opponents to 44.9% on 2-pointers, too, which ranks 44th in the country and about seven percentage points better than either of Hoiberg’s first two defenses.
Indiana will challenge the Huskers’ competency inside the arch at both ends. The Hoosiers rank second nationally in 2-point defense (38.2%) and 16th in 2-point offense (57.2%). Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis controls the paint at both ends, averaging 22 points per game (second in Big Ten on 67% shooting to go with 8.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks (first in Big Ten) per game.
“They’re playing through him pretty much every possession,” Hoiberg said. “And rightfully so. He’s one of the best players in the country.”
Nebraska hasn’t defended a post player of that caliber yet in 2021, and Jackson-Davis is merely the first in an assembly line of skilled giants they’ll see over the next three months. Three days after the Huskers travel to Indiana, Hunter Dickinson comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Trevion Williams and Kofi Cockburn aren’t far behind on the schedule. And rising through the Big Ten ranks requires containing those players and controlling the space they occupy.
In other words, Nebraska’s bruises won’t fade anytime soon. Neither will Walker’s decrees to push through them. And though the Huskers left Raleigh defeated and exhausted, Walker thinks he saw the spirit required to grind through conference play.
“Going through that game, that makes you a lot more excited for the season,” Walker said.
“We’ve got that fight in us, we’ve got that heart in us. It was unfortunate we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but we fought hard.”
Notes
» The Huskers must choose their driving lanes carefully against Jackson-Davis, the Big Ten’s leading shot blocker. As Hoiberg said before the NC State game, blocked shots can spark fast breaks just like steals.
On Friday, Walker offered advice to any teammate considering a rim attack against the Hoosiers: Be selective, and make Indiana’s defenders think twice for swatting at the rim.
“They’re gonna jump,” Walker said. “So pump fake, get them in the air. Make the right pass.”
» Bryce McGowens took Wednesday’s loss hard. The freshman forward felt he was to blame after missing the go-ahead free throw with 2.5 seconds remaining at the end of the second overtime.
Walker set McGowens straight, though. Walker reminded him that Nebraska blew a 14-point lead with six minutes to play, that plenty of other mistakes led to McGowens’ miss, and that McGowens, who is averaging 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in his first college season, has helped Nebraska more than hurt it this season.
The missed opportunities against the Wolfpack? “That’s on all of us,” Walker told McGowens. “You’re one individual. Your shot doesn’t determine the outcome of this game.
“Keep your head, keep playing how you’ve been playing.”