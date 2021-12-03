Nebraska will fight through fatigue as Huskers open Big Ten play against Indiana

Nebraska hasn’t defended a post player of that caliber yet in 2021, and Jackson-Davis is merely the first in an assembly line of skilled giants they’ll see over the next three months. Three days after the Huskers travel to Indiana, Hunter Dickinson comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Trevion Williams and Kofi Cockburn aren’t far behind on the schedule. And rising through the Big Ten ranks requires containing those players and controlling the space they occupy.

In other words, Nebraska’s bruises won’t fade anytime soon. Neither will Walker’s decrees to push through them. And though the Huskers left Raleigh defeated and exhausted, Walker thinks he saw the spirit required to grind through conference play.

“Going through that game, that makes you a lot more excited for the season,” Walker said.

“We’ve got that fight in us, we’ve got that heart in us. It was unfortunate we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but we fought hard.”

Notes

» The Huskers must choose their driving lanes carefully against Jackson-Davis, the Big Ten’s leading shot blocker. As Hoiberg said before the NC State game, blocked shots can spark fast breaks just like steals.