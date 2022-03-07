 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska's Alonzo Verge, Bryce McGowens earn Big Ten weekly honors

Nebraska's Alonzo Verge and Bryce McGowens earned Big Ten weekly honors on Monday.

Verge was named co-Big Ten player of the week with Iowa’s Keegan Murray. He is the first Husker to receive the honor since James Palmer in 2018.

McGowens earned his eighth freshman of the week honor, which is the second-highest total since the award began in the 2010-11 season.

The two were recognized following the Huskers’ wins at No. 23 Ohio State and No. 10 Wisconsin. It was the first time in Husker history that Nebraska men's basketball won consecutive road games against ranked opponents.

Verge averaged 19.5 points on 50% shooting, 8.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in the two wins. He posted his team-best fifth double-double at Ohio State with 13 points and 11 assists and keyed NU’s win at Wisconsin with a game-high 26 points.

McGowens scored a game-high 26 points against Ohio State. It was his 11th 20-point game of the season, breaking Nebraska's freshman record. He also became just the fifth Husker freshman or sophomore to score 500 points in a season.

Nebraska will face Northwestern in the opening round of Big Ten tournament on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on BTN.

