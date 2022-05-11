 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska's Bryce McGowens invited to NBA combine

  • 0

Nebraska men's basketball guard Bryce McGowens has been invited to the NBA combine, which will take place May 18-22 in Chicago.

One of 76 players invited to the event, McGowens is the first Husker to participate since Isaiah Roby in 2019 and he aims to become the third Husker drafted in the last four years.

During the 2021-22 season, he averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He finished second in the Big Ten in free throws made (162), third in free throw percentage (.831), sixth in free throws attempted (195) and ninth in scoring (522). He set Nebraska freshman records for highest season average, points and free throws made and attempted.

For his efforts, McGowens was named the Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press and third-team All-Big Ten from both the coaches and the media. He was also an eight-time honoree as Big Ten freshman of the week.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert