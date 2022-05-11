Nebraska's Bryce McGowens invited to NBA combine

Nebraska men's basketball guard Bryce McGowens has been invited to the NBA combine, which will take place May 18-22 in Chicago.

One of 76 players invited to the event, McGowens is the first Husker to participate since Isaiah Roby in 2019 and he aims to become the third Husker drafted in the last four years.

During the 2021-22 season, he averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He finished second in the Big Ten in free throws made (162), third in free throw percentage (.831), sixth in free throws attempted (195) and ninth in scoring (522). He set Nebraska freshman records for highest season average, points and free throws made and attempted.

For his efforts, McGowens was named the Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press and third-team All-Big Ten from both the coaches and the media. He was also an eight-time honoree as Big Ten freshman of the week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.