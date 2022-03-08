Nebraska's Bryce McGowens named AP's Newcomer of the Year

Bryce McGowens was named the AP’s Big Ten Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday.

McGowens, the first five-star recruit in Nebraska history, arrived on campus with high expectations. And while the Huskers finished 10-21, McGowens excelled while carrying a sizable offensive load. He averaged 17.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game on 40.8% shooting during his first season with the Huskers, during which he started in 30 of 31 games. His 26.2% usage rate ranked second on the team and first among Big Ten freshmen.

McGowens was also named third-team all Big Ten by media and coaches.

“IT’s incredible to see where Bryce is now compared to where he was a couple months ago, when it was so overwhelming for him,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I’m telling you from experience: When you make that jump from high school to major college basketball, it is a huge learning curve that comes with that. To be recognized as one of the top-15 players in the league, that’s an unbelievable accomplishment.”

McGowens finished second to Ohio State’s Malaki Branham in Big Ten Freshman of the year voting, which is decided by coaches and media. Branham averaged 13.1 points for the season but made a late push by averaging 16.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in Big Ten play. McGowens scored 26 points in Nebraska’s 78-70 win over Branham’s Buckeyes last Tuesday.

He also missed the Huskers’ regular-season finale at Wisconsin with a wrist injury he suffered against Ohio State. Hoiberg said Tuesday that McGowens was a limited participant in practice. And when asked whether MCcGowens will play Wednesday, Hoiberg said, “I hope so.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.