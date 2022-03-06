 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska's Bryce McGowens will miss Sunday’s game at Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0

Bryce McGowens will miss Sunday’s game at Wisconsin due to a hand injury he sustained at Ohio State.

McGowens scored 26 points in the Huskers’ 78-70 win in Columbus and leads Nebraska with 17.2 points per game. He also scored 23 during NU’s 73-65 loss to the Badgers on Jan. 27 in Lincoln.

C.J. Wilcher replaced McGowens in the starting lineup. Wilcher averages 8.3 points per game and is shooting 40% from 3-point range in Big Ten play. He scored seven points against Western Illinois in his only other start this season and three points in NU’s first meeting against the Badgers.

McGowens' status for the Big Ten tournament is unknown. The tournament begins Wednesday in Indianapolis. 

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, https://twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

