Nebraska's cold shooting dooms Huskers in Big Ten opening loss to Indiana

“It’s a pick-your-poison-type defense,” Hoiberg said. “Are you gonna allow like what Marshall did and Jackson-Davis goes for 43? In another game, he gets double teamed and they kick it out, their shooters knock (shots) down and they score 110. It’s a very difficult thing to defend because of their post presence and ability to space the floor with their shooters.”

Hoiberg envisioned a similar effect with additions like C.J. Wilcher, Keisei Tominaga, and Wilhelm Breidenbach. Alonzo Verge and the McGowens brothers would beat their man and draw help from the perimeter. Then the ball-handler would find the shooter, who would make the defender think twice about helping again.

That plan doesn’t work if the shots don’t fall, though. And while Tominaga and Wilcher, much like their teammates, have shot well in spurts, the Huskers need consistency. And through nine games, the only constant between Nebraska’s shooters are misses.

The Huskers entered Saturday’s game shooting 27.6% from 3, which ranked third-worst among Power Six teams. That number will decrease after Saturday’s loss.