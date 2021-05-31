Nebraska's Dalano Banton declares for NBA draft

LINCOLN — After two seasons at Nebraska — and just one on the basketball court — Husker guard Dalano Banton is declaring himself eligible for the 2021 NBA draft.

Banton announced his decision Monday morning on Twitter. He has the option, if he so chooses, to return to Nebraska, as well. It's an option available to college basketball players that college football players do not enjoy.

"These past two years at Nebraska have put me in a position to chase my lifelong dreams of being an NBA player," Banton wrote. "Thanks to all my family, teammates, coaches and support staff for all the support, encouragement and advice."

Banton averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season for the Huskers, starting 22 of 27 games. He peaked early in the COVID-altered campaign, notching the second triple-double in NU men's history in a 110-64 win over Doane. Nebraska's long COVID pause in January affected Banton as much as any player, coach Fred Hoiberg said, as Banton lost strength and weight. By season's end, he'd also lost his starting job, with no guarantees of getting it back in 2021-2022.

Declaring for the NBA draft gives Banton the opportunity to be evaluated by professional scouts and given a framework of if — and where — he might be picked in the two-round event and how he might improve his game.