Nebraska's defense falls apart late in loss to Georgia Tech

LINCOLN — The bottom dropped out and the calendar count went to 337 days.
That’s how long it’s been since the Nebraska men’s basketball team has beaten a power conference foe. Eighteen straight losses, dating back to Jan. 7.
Wednesday’s night villain: Georgia Tech, who won 75-64 over the Huskers after trailing for much of the second half. The Yellow Jackets used a 18-5 buzzsaw over roughly four minutes to turn a 51-49 deficit into an insurmountable lead in the latest edition of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Nebraska’s defense, which had been sharp for much of the game, had the kind of lapse common to the team last season. Georgia Tech (2-2) hit four open 3-pointers over that stretch, the last of which came from star forward Moses Wright, who was held 11 points under his 24-per-game average, but came alive just as his team surged and NU faded.
The Huskers (3-2) were stung, too, by Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado, who scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half despite playing most of it with four fouls.
NU was led by guard Dalano Banton, who had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Kobe Webster, who hit a career-high six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points.
As it has in most of its games this season, Nebraska bolted out of the gates in the second half, turning a 32-30 halftime deficit into a 40-34 lead in the opening four minutes. Allen scored six of his 10 points, while the Huskers’ defense forced Georgia Tech into multiple bad shots and a shot clock violation. NU’s lead got as big as six multiple times, the last at the 14:34 mark when Webster splashed home a 3.
It was the last time NU had true momentum. Alvarado and Wright took over as the Huskers wilted.
At the 7:21 mark, Nebraska led 51-49 when Alvarado made a jumper in the lane. On Tech’s next two possessions, he hit 3s to juice the lead to 57-52.
The dagger was put in by the 3:26 mark, when Wright, who spent time on the bench in the first half working on a thigh muscle, hit a 3-pointer right after Alvarado his hit last of the night. Georgia Tech led 67-56, and coach Fred Hoiberg called timeout.
Georgia Tech’s nasty zone defense, which held Kentucky to 62 points on Sunday, gave the Huskers fits in the first half, forcing 12 turnovers and a variety of wayward shots that had “settle” written all over them from the time they left the Huskers’ hands. While NU used a variety of defenders on GT star Moses Wright to hold him to two points and two rebounds, Georgia Tech role players Michael Devoe and Khalid Moore made up for it with 12 and 9 first-half points, respectively. Moore hit a 3-pointer to give Georgia Tech its biggest lead of the first half at 32-24.
Coach Fred Hoiberg chose not to call timeout and instead let NU play through the run. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Lat Mayen and Webster — who led Nebraska with nine first-half points — rewarded Hoiberg’s patience.
NU’s defense then finished the half strong, holding the Yellow Jackets scoreless on their final five possessions. Nebraska’s final offensive possessions of the half were ugly, though, including a Banton pass swiped with six seconds left. It capped a strange first half in which guard Trey McGowens drew an awkward foul on Wright, who then wouldn’t let go of McGowens leg. Mayen was hit with a technical foul during the ensuing argument, which included GT coach Josh Pastner rushing the court to argue.
Nebraska men's basketball hosts Georgia Tech in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
