Nebraska's defense falls apart late in loss to Georgia Tech

LINCOLN — The bottom dropped out and the calendar count went to 337 days.

That’s how long it’s been since the Nebraska men’s basketball team has beaten a power conference foe. Eighteen straight losses, dating back to Jan. 7.

Wednesday’s night villain: Georgia Tech, who won 75-64 over the Huskers after trailing for much of the second half. The Yellow Jackets used a 18-5 buzzsaw over roughly four minutes to turn a 51-49 deficit into an insurmountable lead in the latest edition of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Nebraska’s defense, which had been sharp for much of the game, had the kind of lapse common to the team last season. Georgia Tech (2-2) hit four open 3-pointers over that stretch, the last of which came from star forward Moses Wright, who was held 11 points under his 24-per-game average, but came alive just as his team surged and NU faded.

The Huskers (3-2) were stung, too, by Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado, who scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half despite playing most of it with four fouls.

NU was led by guard Dalano Banton, who had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Kobe Webster, who hit a career-high six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points.