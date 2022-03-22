Nebraska's Eduardo Andre enters the transfer portal

LINCOLN — Nebraska center Eduardo Andre has entered the transfer portal.

Andre, who will be a third-year sophomore next season, averaged 2.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 59.8% shooting in two seasons with the Huskers. He also posted a team-high 29.6% turnover rate last season.

Andre chose Nebraska over Illinois, Maryland and Texas A&M after graduating from Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep in 2020. He assumed Nebraska’s backup center minutes after recovering from COVID-19 during the 2020-21 season, and the Huskers had big long-term plans for the big man.

“With his size and length, his goal should be to play basketball at the highest level,” coach Fred Hoiberg told The World-Herald last summer. “And if he just focuses on little things and continues to improve the skill set, he's going to have a chance.”

Andre played 11.5 minutes per game last season after playing 8.8 the year before. He set career highs for points per game (3.1) and rebounds per game (3.2). But now he’s in the portal.

With Andre’s departure, Nebraska has 14 scholarship players on roster for next season. The limit is 13. Starting center Derrick Walker has yet to decide whether he will return for a sixth college season. Redshirt freshman Oleg Kojenets has never played a college game. And NU is still waiting to see how former assistant Matt Abdelmassih’s departure will impact its 2022 recruiting class. Blaise Keita, the top junior-college big man in the country, is a big part of NU’s future plans.

Andre was, too. Now his plans are changing.

