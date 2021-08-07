Nebraska's Eduardo Andre has tools, ability to make big jump this season

“The biggest jump you make is from your freshman or sophomore season,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday. “You know the league, you know the speed, you know the size. ... (Andre) knows what he needs to improve to take the next step in his development.”

The first steps Andre walked under Hoiberg’s guide fell on wobbly ground. The seventh of his eight-man recruiting class to sign, Andre chose the Huskers in May, two months into the COVID-19 pandemic and just five years after he’d picked up his first basketball.

While Andre was learning Hoiberg’s philosophies, Hoiberg’s staff was learning how to run safe practices. Zoom meetings replaced huddles. Solo drills replaced scrimmages. Andre and the rest of the Huskers’ newbies fell behind.

“Our whole team missed out on all the fundamentals that you go through early on in the process,” Hoiberg said. “We were so accelerated because we'd really didn't have much of an offseason. (We had) to just try to cram as much information as possible into those guys.”

When it was time to apply what Hoiberg had taught him, Andre encountered another obstacle. Namely: a positive test before the Huskers’ season-opener against McNeese State on Nov. 25.