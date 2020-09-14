Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg joins initiative to help minorities in college athletics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is now part of the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, which “will provide minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences (and) opportunities to build their network," according to the McLendon Foundation.

Most of the 71 MLI ambassadors are college basketball coaches — including Jay Wright, Shaka Smart, Jeff Capel, Roy Williams and Patrick Ewing — but there are also 13 college football coaches and one college baseball coach.

Eight basketball coaches in the Big Ten are ambassadors, including Hoiberg.

The initiative is named after John McLendon, who learned the game from James Naismith at Kansas and was a pioneering Black coach at five different colleges and the Denver Nuggets. According to his biography, McLendon became the first Black head basketball coach at a predominantly white institution (Cleveland State) in 1966.