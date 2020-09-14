Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg joins initiative to help minorities in college athletics

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is now part of the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, which “will provide minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences (and) opportunities to build their network," according to the McLendon Foundation.
Most of the 71 MLI ambassadors are college basketball coaches — including Jay Wright, Shaka Smart, Jeff Capel, Roy Williams and Patrick Ewing — but there are also 13 college football coaches and one college baseball coach.
Eight basketball coaches in the Big Ten are ambassadors, including Hoiberg.
The initiative is named after John McLendon, who learned the game from James Naismith at Kansas and was a pioneering Black coach at five different colleges and the Denver Nuggets. According to his biography, McLendon became the first Black head basketball coach at a predominantly white institution (Cleveland State) in 1966.
Hoiberg has been an advocate for social justice on numerous occasions since becoming NU’s basketball coach. In late August, the Huskers — led by Teddy Allen and Kobe Webster — delivered the message "no more hashtags, only change" in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. This summer, Hoiberg also connected his team with Lincoln's Malone Center to mentor children.
