Nebraska's healthy players are still working to improve even in an 'empty' gym

LINCOLN — The timing is uncanny.
Almost exactly one year (375 days) after Nebraska paused its program for a month last season, the Huskers are on COVID watch again. The program postponed Saturday’s game at Ohio State on Thursday, and coach Fred Hoiberg said he is “unsure” whether Tuesday’s home game against Wisconsin will continue as scheduled.
For the second time in as many years, the Huskers are stuck waiting on cotton swabs to determine their schedule.
“It is eerily similar,” Hoiberg said. “But hopefully we're not shut down for a month this time. We'll keep in communication (with the Big Ten) and see where this thing goes. I don't know how that'll play out.”
Hoiberg explained Friday that multiple Nebraska players (and one staffer) tested positive as part of the university’s return-to-campus testing. NU had just six players at practice on Thursday, which is 13 fewer than max capacity.
Kobe Webster said the gym felt “empty” during Thursday’s practice, but the Huskers still practiced shooting and held a short team workout. While quoting assistant coach Nate Loenser, Webster maintained that the healthy Huskers can still improve while their teammates quarantine.
“Coach Nate says all the time: you get out of it what you put into it,” Webster said. “... Whether we’re going to shooting drills, scout (team), whatever it is, if you work hard, you’re going to get something out of it.”
Along with NU’s five other returners, Webster knows from experience how to manage a program pause. While waiting 27 days between games last season, Webster learned that COVID information changes fast, so looking too far ahead is fruitless. And as a player without COVID, Webster knows part of his job is to stay healthy “so (the pause) doesn’t linger.”
Hoiberg said he was proud of how last year’s Huskers handled their prolonged break. He thought NU played some of its best games after they returned from the pause.
Maybe it can do the same this season. Due to the NCAA’s new protocols — five-day quarantines instead of 10 — Hoiberg is optimistic this break will be shorter. He also mentioned that NU is “heading toward” getting booster shots for all of its players. Three received boosters this week, while others are not yet eligible because the CDC requires a five-month wait between vaccinations and boosters.
The timing is uncanny, but the circumstances are different. This time, the Huskers are optimistic that COVID derails a week instead of a season.
“Hopefully with the new guidelines, we’ll be able to get back (sooner),” Hoiberg said. “We're still always from getting past this, but it's nowhere near where (it was) last year. …Hopefully we'll move fast and quickly.”
» Upon watching film, Hoiberg came away even more impressed with Trey McGowens’ return against Indiana.
McGowens picked up opposing ball handlers earlier than NU had been. He swished his first jumper back — “I would’ve shot that thing through the backboard,” Hoiberg said. And most importantly, the Huskers looked more energetic with McGowens on the court.
Hoiberg thinks Alonzo Verge’s ball pressure against Indiana (four steals) was influenced by McGowens. Hoiberg noticed the long hug Lat Mayen gave McGowens when the latter first checked in. And overall, McGowens’ presence had an “immediate impact” on his teammates.
“What he can provide for this team as big as anything is leadership,” Hoiberg said. "He's phenomenal in that area. He did a good job — as good as you can possibly do — for a guy that was on a scooter (and) not in uniform (for two months).”
» Next year’s newest Huskers have been producing during their high school and junior college seasons.
Hoiberg was in Coffeyville this week to watch Blaise Keita, NU’s future big man and the top junior college recruit in the country, score 20 points against a Florida State commit in his third game back from injury. Hoiberg also liked the way Roselle Catholic (N.J.) guard Jamarques Lawrence, a 3-star commit, shot the ball when Nebraska’s staff watched him during the Huskers’ trip to Rutgers. And four-star combo guard Ramel Lloyd has won MVP at multiple tournaments for Sierra Canyon in California.
Next year, all those players will be in Lincoln. Denim Dawson has already impressed coaches with his toughness as an early enrollee, and Wilhelm Breidenbach will return from injury next season. Those developments have Hoiberg excited about NU’s future.
“I'm high on our future,” Hoiberg said. “Our young players, I feel good about the progression that they're making.”