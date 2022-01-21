Nebraska's healthy players are still working to improve even in an 'empty' gym

Along with NU’s five other returners, Webster knows from experience how to manage a program pause. While waiting 27 days between games last season, Webster learned that COVID information changes fast, so looking too far ahead is fruitless. And as a player without COVID, Webster knows part of his job is to stay healthy “so (the pause) doesn’t linger.”

Hoiberg said he was proud of how last year’s Huskers handled their prolonged break. He thought NU played some of its best games after they returned from the pause.

Maybe it can do the same this season. Due to the NCAA’s new protocols — five-day quarantines instead of 10 — Hoiberg is optimistic this break will be shorter. He also mentioned that NU is “heading toward” getting booster shots for all of its players. Three received boosters this week, while others are not yet eligible because the CDC requires a five-month wait between vaccinations and boosters.

The timing is uncanny, but the circumstances are different. This time, the Huskers are optimistic that COVID derails a week instead of a season.