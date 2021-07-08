Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga makes Japan's Olympic 3x3 basketball team

Nebraska basketball newcomer Keisei Tominaga is an Olympian.

Tominaga made Japan's four-player 3x3 basketball team for the Tokyo Games. The sport is debuting at this year's Olympics, with teams of three competing on a half-court.

Tominaga transferred to Nebraska after two seasons at Ranger College in Texas, where he helped lead the program to the national junior college semifinals earlier this year. He averaged 16.3 points per game on 51% shooting this past season.

Tominaga will become the third Husker men's basketball player to compete at the Olympics, following Aleks Maric (2012, Australia) and Ade Dagunduro (2012, Nigeria).

Tominaga has previous international experience. He made Japan's B national team last summer, and previously competed for the under-18 national team at the Asian Championships, where he averaged 19.3 points per game and helped lead Japan to a fifth-place finish.

The eight-team 3x3 basketball competition runs from July 24-28, with round-robin pool play and quarterfinals taking place the first four days. The semifinals and medal games will be held July 28. The other teams competing in the men's competition are Serbia, Russia, Latvia, Netherlands, China, Poland and Belgium.

