Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga reaches quarterfinals in Olympic 3-on-3 basketball

Nebraska basketball player Keisei Tominaga, who represented Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, reached the quarterfinals of the men's 3-on-3 basketball tournament before being eliminated.

Tominaga and his Japanese teammates lost to Latvia, 21-18, on Tuesday to exit the tournament. That quarterfinal game came after Japan went 2-5 in round-robin pool play to finish sixth in the eight-team group. The top six teams advanced to the quarterfinals, with the top two receiving a bye to the semis.

This was a new event at the Olympics. It involves teams of three facing each other on a half-court. Games are played to 21 with a 12-second shot clock. Shots made from inside the arc are worth one point, and outside the arc are worth two.

Tominaga, 20, was the youngest player in the 3-on-3 tournament. He ranked fourth in the field with 6.9 points per game. Entering the semifinals, he ranks second in 1-point shooting (74%) and seventh in 2-point shooting (36%).

Tominaga joins the Nebraska basketball team after two seasons at Ranger College in Texas, where he helped lead the program to the national junior college semifinals earlier this year. He averaged 16.3 points per game on 51% shooting this past season.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.