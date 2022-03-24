Nebraska's Keon Edwards enters transfer portal

LINCOLN — Nebraska wing Keon Edwards has entered the transfer portal.

Edwards, a former four-star recruit, averaged 5.6 minutes in 19 games played for the Huskers. He started five games after junior guard Trey McGowens injured his foot, but Edwards never played more than 10 minutes in a game after a Dec. 7 loss against Michigan.

Edwards committed to DePaul out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., where he developed into a consensus top-100 recruit. He reclassified from the class of 2021 to 2020 so he could join DePaul early. But after appearing in only five games his first season, Edwards transferred to Nebraska.

Now Edwards changing schools again. And barring a waiver, he will have to sit out next season at his new school.

Edwards’ departure leaves Nebraska with 13 scholarship players on next year’s roster. He is the third Husker to transfer this offseason, joining Eduardo Andre and Trevor Lakes. Fred Hoiberg confirmed their departures in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“Everyone on our team appreciates the work and contributions that Eduardo, Keon and Trevor have made during their time at Nebraska.” Hoiberg said. "I have enjoyed coaching all of them and we will support them as they finish the spring semester at Nebraska and begin the process of looking at other schools. I wish them the best in the future."

