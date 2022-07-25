Nebraska's nonconference basketball schedule loaded with NCAA tournament teams

Nebraska basketball released its completed nonconference schedule Monday.

The Huskers will open the season hosting Maine (Nov. 7) and UNO (Nov. 10). The Huskers will also play buy games against Arkansas Pine Bluff (Nov. 20) and Division-II Queens University of Charlotte (Dec. 20)

NU could play up to seven high-major opponents during its nonconference slate, which would set a high watermark during the Fred Hoiberg era.

The Huskers play at St. John’s on Nov. 17 as part of the Gavitt Games and host Boston College during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. They’ll play at Creighton on Dec. 4 and against Kansas State in Kansas City on Dec. 17. And NU will play three games at the ESPN Events Invitational, which features six high-major opponents — Oklahoma, Memphis, Stanford, Florida State, Mississippi and Seton Hall — in Orlando.

“There is no doubt that this nonconference schedule will prepare us for the Big Ten slate,” Hoiberg said in a press release. “We are playing in a great field in Orlando, where we could potentially face three high-caliber teams in four days, as well as the Gavitt Games matchup at St. John’s and against Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. When you add the annual matchup against Creighton, as well as a matchup in Kansas City against Kansas State, there are plenty of opportunities to earn quality wins.

"Our team is excited for the challenge ahead.”

Nebraska’s confirmed nonconference opponents (pending the ESPN invite schedule) finished a combined 85-136 last season. Creighton, which lost to eventual-champion Kansas during the second round of the NCAA tournament, is one of three potential nonconference opponents that made the tournament last season.

The Huskers will also host a home exhibition against Chadron State on Oct. 23 and play a second scrimmage at Colorado during the preseason — the date for that is still to be determined.

NU’s conference schedule includes home-and-homes against Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin. It will play Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota once each at Pinnacle Bank Arena and play road-only matchups against Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue.