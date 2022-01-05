Nebraska's scoring struggles return late in loss to No. 10 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Just when Nebraska thought it had left its scoring struggles behind, they re-emerged late on the road.
Nebraska lost 79-67 against Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Wednesday. And when asked to diagnose why, coach Fred Hoiberg delivered a familiar prognosis.
“The ball stopped going in the hoop,” Hoiberg said on his postgame radio interview. “We had a couple that went in and out, hit every part of the rim and unfortunately didn’t fall. They took advantage on the other end.”
With 6:54 to play, the Huskers (6-9, 0-4 Big Ten) trimmed an 11-point lead to six after Kobe Webster drove Gabe Brown’s missed dunk 88 feet for a layup. But NU scored two points over the next 4:39, and the Spartans (13-2, 4-0) capitalized with a 12-2 run during that span.
Some empty trips, like Bryce McGowens’ pair of missed open 3-pointers on the next two possessions, were unlucky. On the first of those 3s, Hoiberg’s eyes followed the ball from McGowens’ fingertips to the front and back parts of the rim before swinging his fist in frustration.
“That goes in 9 out of 10 times,” Hoiberg said. “That’s how it is for us right now. That’s how the ball’s bouncing.”
Others, like Derrick Walker’s errant pass with 4:23 to play, jump-started MSU’s offense. Brown stole Walker’s wrap-around attempt and scored a layup at the other end to give Michigan State a 70-56 lead that Nebraska couldn’t overcome.
Brown finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two blocks, including an impressive rejection of McGowens’ first-half dunk attempt. Five-star freshman Max Christie led all scorers with 21.
Walker tied a career-high with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting, but also committed four turnovers. Walker had never totaled more than three in a game before this season, but in the four games since Hoiberg increased Walker’s role in the offense, the big man has committed 15.
“There were a couple times where the ball got deflected when they converged on him,” Hoiberg said. “It’s uncharacteristic for Derrick to have four turnovers. When the ball hits his hands, good things generally happen.”
That was still true Wednesday.
Walker wasn’t the only Husker with the turnover bug — NU committed 15 — and he was one of the few who found a consistent scoring touch. Webster scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, but Nebraska shot 37.3% outside of Walker, which hurt its ability to capitalize on a sloppy start from Michigan State.
The Spartans committed 11 turnovers during their first 21 possessions while Nebraska made its first seven shots. The Huskers led by as many as five during the first half.
“I loved our juice and our energy early,” Hoiberg said. “I thought it was absolutely phenomenal, where it needed to be. They say this is their loudest crowd of the year with their Izzo Alumni Game, and I thought we came out and handled it really well.”
NU’s early advantage transformed into a 38-34 halftime deficit, though. The Huskers allowed 10 second-chance points and eight turnovers before the first-half buzzer.
“Our turnovers led to pick-sixes,” Hoiberg said. “We had a couple opportunities to foul (in transition) when we had fouls to give, and we didn’t get it executed.”
After Wednesday’s loss, Nebraska has lost nine straight games to the Spartans and 38 of 43 conference games under Hoiberg. The Huskers will try to earn their first Big Ten win this season Saturday at Rutgers, which is 36-6 at home since 2019.
“It’s a very tough environment,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve got to come out swinging and fight.”