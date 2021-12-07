Nebraska's shooting slump continues in loss to Michigan

Nebraska men's basketball lost 102-67 to Michigan on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena thanks to another dreadful shooting performance.

The Huskers shot 31.8% from the field and 14.3% from 3. They made three of their first six 3-pointers but missed 27 of their next 29, including 17 in a row. The Wolverines, meanwhile, tied the record for most opposing 3-pointers at PBA with 15. That’s also the most they’ve made since coach Juwan Howard took over the program in 2020.

Alonzo Verge led Nebraska with 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Keisei Tominaga added 11 points.

Terrance Williams and Brandon Johns Jr. led Michigan with 20 apiece, and the Wolverines finished with five players in double figures. Johns Jr. started in place of five-star freshman Moussa Diabate, who did not travel with the Wolverines due to an illness.

The Huskers will fly to Atlanta on Saturday to play No. 18 Auburn.

