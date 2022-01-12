 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska's Trey McGowens cleared to return to play
BASKETBALL

Nebraska's Trey McGowens cleared to return to play

McGowens

Guard Trey McGowens was cleared to return to the court for the Nebraska men's basketball team's next game Friday at Purdue.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for Nebraska men's basketball.

LINCOLN — Trey McGowens was cleared to return to the court for Nebraska’s next game Friday at Purdue, the Husker guard posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Last month, coach Fred Hoiberg said that the junior would “hopefully” return to NU’s lineup by the middle of January after breaking his foot against Creighton on Nov. 16. The Huskers have gone 5-9 without him.

“It’ll be great to get him back on the floor,” Hoiberg said. “When things are going tough, you want your tough guys out there.”

McGowens also said last month on a radio appearance that watching games from the bench has helped him see opportunities he might normally miss. Scoring chances, passing windows, defensive schematics — he’s learning a lot during his injury.

But he’d still prefer to be on the court, and he’s eager to return.

“When I'm out there, everyone's more comfortable,” McGowens said. “They can just be themselves. I take a lot of stress off a lot of people and instill that confidence in them. I can’t wait to get out there and help this team get turned around.”

