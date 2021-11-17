Nebraska's Trey McGowens undergoes surgery, will be out for six to eight weeks

LINCOLN — Husker guard Trey McGowens underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a break in his right foot and will be out between six to eight weeks, NU announced.

McGowens, who had started all 30 games since transferring to Nebraska last season, was hurt in Tuesday’s 77-69 loss to Creighton. The junior is averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game after he finished second on the team in scoring (10.7 ppg) and assists (2.3) in 2020-21.