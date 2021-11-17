 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Trey McGowens undergoes surgery, will be out for six to eight weeks
Nebraska's Trey McGowens undergoes surgery, will be out for six to eight weeks

McGowens

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Husker guard Trey McGowens underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a break in his right foot and will be out between six to eight weeks, NU announced.

McGowens, who had started all 30 games since transferring to Nebraska last season, was hurt in Tuesday’s 77-69 loss to Creighton. The junior is averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game after he finished second on the team in scoring (10.7 ppg) and assists (2.3) in 2020-21.

The 1-2 Huskers are back in action Friday hosting Idaho State.

