Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo out for Husker hoops

LINCOLN — As the Nebraska men’s basketball team warmed up for Sunday’s game against Indiana, Yvan Ouedraogo wasn’t in the layup line.

The sophomore forward is out for the next several games after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, The World-Herald has learned. NU is not officially announcing players who have contracted COVID, but Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday that one player would be out for Sunday's game. That appears to be Ouedraogo.

Ouedraogo had played in all 11 games this season and started the last four. He’s averaging 5.1 points and 5.5 rebounds overall; 5.5 and 5.3 in league play.

Big Ten rules mandate that a player who tests positive sit out 17 days from competition. If Ouedraogo tested positive last week — NU’s game at Purdue scheduled for Jan. 5 was postponed the day before — his return is scheduled for around the time the Huskers visit Iowa on Jan. 24.

His absence is a hit for the Husker frontcourt when the team was just getting back junior post player Derrick Walker, who had missed 11 games serving an NCAA suspension. Walker will be worked into the rotation — perhaps more heavily than first expected — but Fred Hoiberg has said it’ll take time for Walker to acclimate from a conditioning perspective.