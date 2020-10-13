Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo wanted to change his body and game. Not even a pandemic could stop him

While Walker and Andre represent more competition for Ouedraogo, the now 18-year-old welcomes the help. It's the Big Ten. He'll need it.

"In the Big Ten, the bigs are really big," Ouedraogo said. "Athletic. They're really good, so having some good players to practice and play against is definitely helping me."

More notes from Nebraska basketball's press conference:

» Hoiberg can't say much about the Golden Window tournament slated to be hosted by Nebraska around Thanksgiving. Other teams — like Oklahoma State — are openly announcing their participation in that event, but Hoiberg is being circumspect about it until the Big Ten gives final word on its scheduling plans for 2020-2021. Hoiberg is planning, however, to start NU's season on Nov. 25, the first allowable day according to the NCAA.

"We just feel like we have to get out in front of it," Hoiberg said.

The Big Ten has weekly calls with coaches, Hoiberg said, and he's "confident" the league will deliver clarity soon.

"There's a lot of subcommittees out there," Hoiberg said.