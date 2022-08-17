New Nebraska assistant trusts Fred Hoiberg to turn program around

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg can still get his guy.

New Nebraska assistant Ernie Zeigler saw the Nebraska’s coach’s 24-67 record (9-50 in conference) after three seasons, a rebuilt coaching staff and (another) reshuffled roster and chose the Huskers anyways. More than that, Zeigler was “aggressive” about contacting Hoiberg when the job came open.

He’s got two words that explain why.

“Fred Hoiberg,” Zeigler said Wednesday at the Devaney Center. “Everyone I spoke to said Fred is a great offensive minded coach, and probably more importantly, he's a great person. Great people have great success, and that’s why I wanted to be here and have the opportunity to help Fred Hoiberg do just that — have great success.”

Zeigler’s role in that success starts with recruiting, which Hoiberg cited as one of Zeigler’s strongest attributes. Born in the Midwest (Detroit), Zeigler has coached on the West Coast (UCLA), East Coast (Pittsburgh) and the south (Mississippi State). He even boasts a connection to Academy Africa coach Alfred Aboya, whom Zeigler recruited to UCLA in the mid-2000s.

Pair those connects with Zeigler’s head coaching experience — he spent six years coaching Central Michigan — and Hoiberg found a coach that “checked all the boxes.” Zeigler’s reputation is so strong, in fact, that other candidates congratulated Hoiberg for hiring him.

“(They) explained to me how great of a hire (Zeigler) was,” Hoiberg said. “That doesn’t happen very often when you miss out on an opportunity to join the staff. A couple of them said that he was a mentor to them in this business as well.”

Zeigler called around about Hoiberg, too, and he heard great feedback. Hoiberg is still considered among the best offensive coaches in basketball, Zeigler said — even though the Huskers have ranked no better than 117th nationally in offensive efficiency since hiring him. His NBA background still carries weight, too. And Zeigler said Hoiberg has done a good job adjusting to the new culture in coaching.

“You're working with the guy every day that's pushing you to reach your ultimate level of success, but not in a demeaning way,” Zeigler said. “That’s key in this culture that you’ve been in (coaching) long enough to see it go from, when the coach said this, that was it, versus now, it’s ‘why.’

“You have to be able to understand and adapt to that, and I think Fred Hoiberg is one of the best coaches in the business to be able to help guys reach their full potential.”

That makes Nebraska an “easy” sell on the recruiting trail, in Zeigler’s estimation. The Huskers’ facilities are “one of the best situations in the country,” he said. Their coach is a “special person.”

“Once you get up here and you see this,” Zeigler said, “with the combination of coach Hoiberg, it’s gonna be a win-win.”

The wins must follow quickly. Hoiberg agreed to a lower salary and buyout last spring to keep his job, which means Zeigler could be jobless for the second straight summer if the Huskers don’t improve.

But Zeigler knew that before he took the job. And five months after Mississippi State fired Howland, his longtime friend, Zeigler called that development a “blessing in disguise.”

He believes his new team, led by his new boss, is on the right path.

“We have some pieces to put ourselves in position to compete at the top of our conference,” Ziegler said. “That's going to be our goal. We’re going to strap it up and put ourselves in position to take that next step.”

Key transfer visiting

The Huskers could be adding another important piece soon. Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson will visit Lincoln this week, a source confirmed to the World-Herald.

Johnson averaged 14 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, his most recent full campaign in college hoops. He played four games in 2020-21 before he collapsed while playing against Florida State on Dec. 14, 2020. He only appeared in one game — very briefly after tip-off — due to a heart condition.

The Huskers have 13 scholarship players on their roster, which is the NCAA-allotted limit.

Zeigler's experience

Hoiberg deemed it important to hire an assistant with head coaching experience.

Why?

“Most (assistant coaches) think it's easy,” Hoiberg said. “They sit there and they give you every recommendation. But until you've actually sat in that chair, had experience of making those split-second decisions in the heat of the moment, (you don’t understand). It's hard.”

Zeigler said assistant coaches can get “caught up” in their own philosophies when their job is to maximize their boss’. He thinks he can “bridge” that understanding and accentuate Nebraska’s staff chemistry.

“It's about ‘we’ and understanding when to interject ideas,” Zeigler said. “Having thick enough skin to know that when the head coach says, ‘No, I'm not doing that,’ you keep your head up straight and you keep battling and keep trying to help the program win.”

Zeigler evaluates current Huskers

Zeigler has coached against current Huskers Derrick Walker and Juwan Gary while at Mississippi State.

Gary transferred from Alabama this offseason, and Walker played at Tennessee during Zeigler’s third and fourth seasons at Mississippi State.

His assessments of each:

“(Walker has) really grown as a player,” Zeigler said. “I think he's going to be a very valuable asset and leader to this team."

“(Gary is) a junkyard dog. A winner."

Family rivalry

Zeigler’s son, Trey, is a graduate assistant at Creighton. Zeigler coached Trey at CMU and stayed at Trey’s apartment on Monday night.

When the Bluejays host Nebraska on Dec. 4, Zeigler said he’ll be rooting against Trey for the first time in their careers.