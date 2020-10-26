Newcomer Lat Mayen gives Huskers a good shot at boosting 3-point prowess

“Growing up, I was known to shoot the ball also,” said Mayen, who hit 39% of his 3-pointers at Chipola. “That’s the main thing I always focused on. I had a great coach back home, got a lot of reps. I just went off of that and became a shooter.”

A shooter who, if he’s as good as advertised, recalls some of the great tall shooters in Husker history. Walter Pitchford is one, but none were better than 6-11 Brian Conklin, whose career 43.1% average is best in Husker history. So was Conklin’s single season average of 55.9% in 2003-04.

Hoiberg could have used a shooter like that last season, when only Thorbjarnarson was above 35%. The player Nebraska signed specifically to hit 3-pointers, Matej Kavas, hit 33.8%. Two of the five Huskers who took at least 100 3-pointers made fewer than 30% — and both Jervay Green and Kevin Cross have transferred.

Nebraska has replaced the departed shooters with McGowens, Allen, Western Illinois transfer Kobe Webster, Indianapolis transfer Trevor Lakes and Mayen, who averaged eight minutes per game in his one year at TCU.

“At TCU, you had your main ball handlers and your shooting guards,” Mayen said. “But over here, it’s positionless. And there’s a lot of talent, so anybody can do whatever.”