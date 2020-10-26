Newcomer Lat Mayen gives Huskers a good shot at boosting 3-point prowess

LINCOLN — Time for a history collision.
In coach Fred Hoiberg’s five years at Iowa State, he schemed perimeter shooting and developed 3-point shooters so well that the Cyclones never had a 3-point conversion rate below 35.8%.
That 35.8% — Hoiberg’s worst at Iowa State — was better than any 3-point shooting rate in the past decade of NU basketball. That’s two years under Doc Sadler, seven under Tim Miles and Hoiberg’s first season, when the Huskers hit 31.8% of their 3-pointers. For Hoiberg’s system — spread the floor, play at a fast pace and hit a bunch of long jumpers — that figure won’t cut it. Nebraska finished 7-25 last season for many reasons, but that’s one of them.
Enter Lat Mayen.
An Australian import by way of TCU and later Chipola (Florida) College, Mayen is not a former two-year starter in the ACC, like Trey McGowens. Or a reputed scoring machine, like Teddy Allen. Or a proven major conference shooter, like Thor Thorbjarnarson.
But much is expected of the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Mayen, who has piqued the interest of Nebraska basketball fans. Any guy who makes 86 3-pointers in a 100-shot drill, then follows it up, according to Hoiberg, by hitting 82, has earned a little hype before he ever plays a Husker game.
Mayen said in an interview that he’s been a good shooter since boyhood.
“Growing up, I was known to shoot the ball also,” said Mayen, who hit 39% of his 3-pointers at Chipola. “That’s the main thing I always focused on. I had a great coach back home, got a lot of reps. I just went off of that and became a shooter.”
A shooter who, if he’s as good as advertised, recalls some of the great tall shooters in Husker history. Walter Pitchford is one, but none were better than 6-11 Brian Conklin, whose career 43.1% average is best in Husker history. So was Conklin’s single season average of 55.9% in 2003-04.
Hoiberg could have used a shooter like that last season, when only Thorbjarnarson was above 35%. The player Nebraska signed specifically to hit 3-pointers, Matej Kavas, hit 33.8%. Two of the five Huskers who took at least 100 3-pointers made fewer than 30% — and both Jervay Green and Kevin Cross have transferred.
Nebraska has replaced the departed shooters with McGowens, Allen, Western Illinois transfer Kobe Webster, Indianapolis transfer Trevor Lakes and Mayen, who averaged eight minutes per game in his one year at TCU.
“At TCU, you had your main ball handlers and your shooting guards,” Mayen said. “But over here, it’s positionless. And there’s a lot of talent, so anybody can do whatever.”
McGowens said Mayen’s shooting prowess makes him hard to stop in practice.
“No matter what kind of contest you give him,” McGowens said, “once he’s locked on the rim — he’s tall, he gets his shot off really quick — it’s pretty much ‘knock down’ no matter how you contest it or how you try to recover.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com
