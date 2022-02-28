Newfound strength helping push Nebraska's Bryce McGowens' stock higher

LINCOLN — He’s holding the amino acids as he speaks.

Bryce McGowens doesn’t go anywhere without a protein source these days. Eggs, shrimp, chicken — today it’s a strawberry-banana flavored protein shake. He just finished working out, which has become a theme during his time in Lincoln.

McGowens said he stepped on campus weighing between 160 and 165 pounds. Last week, the scale read 182.5.

He wears the extra weight well.

Since Jan. 17, McGowens is averaging 19.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.8%. He ranks second among Big Ten players in free-throw attempts, he won seven Big Ten freshman of the week awards and broke Dave Hoppen’s program record for freshman scoring Tuesday night.

McGowens, along with coach Fred Hoiberg, credit his recent success to the hours he’s spent in Nebraska’s weight room. He lifts every day — including game days — and eats four daily “big meals.”

He sees the results: He jumps higher, absorbs contact easier and feels more confident.

McGowens discussed his newfound strength, his plans for the future, the noise surrounding Nebraska’s coaching staff and more. But first, a sip of protein.

“They’ve always got a shake waiting on me,” McGowens said. “Or some protein shots, some vitamins to help maintain this weight. I’ve just been eating a lot more than (I did) when I got here.

“I take a lot of pride in my body — it’s a temple. So you’ve gotta feed it.”

* * *

Q: Twenty-something games in, how do you think your freshman year has gone so far?

A: "I would say that my freshman year has gone pretty good. Teamwise, it’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I'm just continuing to fight through it, help be a leader, continuing to grow as a person and a player here. So I can't complain. I'm learning a lot from the coaches. I'm getting stronger. I'm learning from the players and being a team player."

Q: You've been going to a lot of basketball games — high school games, Creighton games — someone said you were at the UNO game last week. I know some of that is you and Trey have friends everywhere, but how much of that is you trying to build relationships, build roots in the community?

A: "Basketball is my life; it’s the thing I love to do. Any opportunity I can, free time I have to go watch sports or any any type of basketball, (I’m going to do that). It’s important to show my face to the younger ones below me. A lot of them are fans or look up to me. I know when I was younger, I would love for an older guy that's playing at a high level to come to one of my games. I just (want to) help build confidence within the younger players."

Q: (Hoiberg) talks about how you're lifting weights on game days now. Where do you feel stronger?

A: "My balance. Just being able to take more (contact) and stay on balance. My upper body has definitely gotten a lot bigger since the day I stepped on campus. My legs have continued to get stronger. I think I jump a little bit higher than when I came here. It’s a big difference since I came here."

Q: Some people say lifting on game days can hurt your jumper a little bit if you’re not used to it. How has that worked for you?

A: "It definitely helped me being able to come into the game feeling stronger. You have a little bit more — I would say not necessarily tightness, but you're gonna feel a tight strongness. The first day, I wasn't used to doing it. But I think I ended up still having a good game, so I just kept on doing it."

Q: What about skillwise, basketballwise, where have you improved this year?

A: "I would say in all aspects of the game, starting defensively. Coming in, I could play defense, but they pushed me to a whole different level, to be able to slide my feet and use my length and athleticism to play defense and help this team win. On the offensive end, (I’ve improved at) being able to get to different spots on the floor, make different reads to get my teammates open. I've definitely learned a lot with this team, and this coaching staff definitely helped me a lot."

Q: Everyone talks about how (Hoiberg) runs a lot of NBA-style sets. When you’re watching games, can you see some of the concepts you guys run on TV?

A: "I actually see it a lot. Sets we have, I see them a lot when I’m watching NBA ball. Big shoutout to coach for trying to get us ready for the next level."

Q: I know you guys are still early in these conversations, but what do you think another year at Nebraska could do to help your development?

A: "I will say Nebraska is a great university — academic and basketball. Right now, I’m just taking advantage of every day. Being able to learn every day is what I'm most focused on right now. Nebraska is a great university."

Q: I know a lot of the reason that you want to come here and play with Trey (McGowens) and those plans got thrown off a little bit. Obviously, he's got a decision to make this offseason. What role does he play in your decision?

A: "I came here to play with him. Now, I guess you could say we’re on our own time. We just want to take advantage of every day and continue to get better every day."

Q: When you're weighing this after the season, what would you say are the pros and cons of going to the league versus staying here?

A: "I have a great coaching staff, great players on this team, great staff. I'm just focused on this year. Focused on what I have planned and focused on accomplishing and achieving. I’ll look at that after the season."

Q: There was a bunch of noise about the coaching staff earlier this season. How do you feel about that?

A: "We’re a family, so the blame’s not on one specific group. We all have to come ready to play with our hard hats. It's not on the coaching staff or anybody. We just, we're one, we're one family, one group. We move as one."

Q: What gives you confidence that this coaching staff is the right group to get it done this year and going forward?

A: "The learning and all the stuff they've taught me. I feel like you know, they set everything in place for us, they’ve helped us a lot. They’ve taught us a lot. I feel like this is a great coaching staff, an amazing coaching staff that has definitely helped me and our players. So I love them."

