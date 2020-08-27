'No more hashtags. Only change': Husker men's basketball stands together against racism

LINCOLN — One day after NBA players and several other professional athletes chose not to participate in their various sports in protest to the latest police shooting of a Black person, the Nebraska basketball team issued a statement denouncing police violence and asking for its supporters to join them in a movement for change.
Husker newcomers Kobe Webster and Teddy Allen spoke on behalf of their teammates, who stood on each side of them.
In scorching heat outside Hendricks Training Complex on Thursday afternoon, each member of the Husker team walked out of the building, came to the microphone, gave his name and said he was standing for a Black victim of racial injustice and/or police violence. Yvan Ouedraogo, for example, stood for Michael Brown, who was killed by a police officer in August 2014.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg walked out last and said he stood for “all Black lives” before standing in the back while Allen and Webster read their statements at the podium.
“We stand together as one to find ways to educate people to hopefully stop this terrible trend of lives being lost for no reason,” Webster started. “This is not a political fight. This is about being a decent human being. Hate is such a strong word that unfortunately is used and acted on too much in today’s world.
"We know we’re not going to change everything that is going on by standing here today. The goal for us is simply to make our community and our state stand behind us in not accepting these injustices as OK and turning a blind eye.
"We cannot allow this great country to be filled with so much hatred and anger towards one another. It is not a place that we want to live in, knowing when we leave the house, we might not return because someone views us as a threat — a threat being our skin color, or wearing a hoodie or by simply looking different than someone else or, sadly, by sitting in our own living room.”
Allen spoke next.
“There is no denying that we have different stories and backgrounds,” he said. “We all have moments in our lives where we’ve had to overcome something. But the color of my skin is different, putting me at a higher risk. We are tired of talking about the same things over and over while losing precious lives along the way.
"Are we fighting a pointless fight? How many more hashtags need to be created by the police for people to start caring. We cannot only care when it’s convenient. We cannot only care when it impacts us directly. Caring about someone else’s life should fall within basic human ideals. We are standing here together as Black and white people, making it clear that we are sickened by the events taking place in our country involving police brutality and systematic injustices toward all Black people. We want to play a role in change, and we want you all to join us.
"No more hashtags. Only change.”
Nebraska’s statement came after players from the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS chose not to play scheduled games Wednesday to protest the shooting of Jacob Clark, who remains hospitalized after being shot in the back by a police officer earlier this week. Several college football teams canceled their practices as well. National media reports said NBA players may resume their playoff games Friday.
The Husker men's basketball team has been among the leaders on campus in speaking out against racial injustice, starting with the "Hate Will Never Win" campaign in February 2018. Since taking the job, Hoiberg has been active in talking about racial injustice, releasing a statement after the police killing of George Floyd in late May.
