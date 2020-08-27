'No more hashtags. Only change': Husker men's basketball stands together against racism

"We cannot allow this great country to be filled with so much hatred and anger towards one another. It is not a place that we want to live in, knowing when we leave the house, we might not return because someone views us as a threat — a threat being our skin color, or wearing a hoodie or by simply looking different than someone else or, sadly, by sitting in our own living room.”

Allen spoke next.

“There is no denying that we have different stories and backgrounds,” he said. “We all have moments in our lives where we’ve had to overcome something. But the color of my skin is different, putting me at a higher risk. We are tired of talking about the same things over and over while losing precious lives along the way.

"Are we fighting a pointless fight? How many more hashtags need to be created by the police for people to start caring. We cannot only care when it’s convenient. We cannot only care when it impacts us directly. Caring about someone else’s life should fall within basic human ideals. We are standing here together as Black and white people, making it clear that we are sickened by the events taking place in our country involving police brutality and systematic injustices toward all Black people. We want to play a role in change, and we want you all to join us.

"No more hashtags. Only change.”